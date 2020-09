× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Cocktails all round as megacan connoisseur Nicholas Potter of the Amadeu Antonio Stiftung joins Megan and Konrad for a chat about rubbing Leipzigers up the wrong way, and an update on how the German judicial system is botching another Nazi trial. Tis mega-time.