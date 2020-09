× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

Struggling to tell your Kollegahs from your Capital Bras? We're here to help. This week, Deutschrap expert Maisie Hitchcock from Radio Spätkauf guides Megan and Konrad through the German rap game and the Faustian saga of Bushido vs. Arafat Abou-Chaker (now currently playing out in a Berlin court). Totally lila.