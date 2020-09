× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

There's a new Megacan in the can, and it's a special one. Konrad was in Norway. While he was gone, some people with reality issues attempted a coup in Germany – but to take a break from discussing the dissolution of democracy by Nazis and YouTube, we discuss a new movie about end of the world anxiety. It involves yoghurt accidents.