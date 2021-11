× Expand Never miss a Mega: follow us on Facebook or Twitter or iTunes or Google or YouTube or whichever data kraken you'd like feeding on you

After sixteen years of mindlessly accepting the stale politics of Angela Merkel and the CDU, Germany was shifted into modern life via the traffic light coalition. Konrad and Megan whip through the coalition contract, which lays down the foundations of an actual 21st century country. Also, there's a sugary hit of nostalgia with some Southern Comfort. Ahoy!