This week, Konrad and Megan drink the enigmatically named JD & "Berry" while discussing Siemens' Australian adventures, the EU tolerating a mafia state, and Berlin finally confronting its colonial past.

Should Germany's tech giant supply infrastructure to a coalmine in Australia? Should German EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen basically say nothing about mob hits in a member state, and why are old ladies in Wedding mad about their street names changing?