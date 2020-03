× Expand Artwork by Jim Avignon.

What happens when a city of 3.7 million people freezes rent increases for five years? No other city has tried an experiment on this scale before. The world is watching Berlin.

Rent Freeze is a podcast series by Radio Spätkauf Berlin about the city's rental revolution. Join Joel Dullroy and Maisie Hitchcock as they explain everything you need to know about Berlin's rent freeze, speak to supporters and critics and follow the consequences – intended and unintended.