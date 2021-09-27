Test your Merkel IQ!

Think you know the woman behind the button-up blazers and rhombus hands? Take our quiz to see how much you’ve learned over 16 years of Merkeldom.
Merkel Quiz
Merkel Quiz
Your Score
0-4 points
Keep away from those polling booths!
Have you been living under a rock? It would take you another 16 years in office to catch up. Laschet-levels of peinlich. We don’t suppose you’re a German citizen, but if you are: please donate your ballot to someone who actually cares!
5-9 points
You’re merkling along without a clue...
Seems like you know a few scant basics, but really you’re just muddling through. (Sound familiar?) Try watching some Tagesschau every now and again. At this point, even Baerbock has a better grasp on politics than you!
10-14 points
Someone’s been paying attention!
Nicht schlecht. Even though the chancellor is famously private, you’ve been keeping an eye on her time in the spotlight. Grab yourself a copy of Robin Alexander’s tell-all Merkel book Machtverfall for some kick-ass trivia. (Don’t read German? Flick to page 8 of this issue instead.)
15-18 points
Fancy becoming leader of the free world?
Who’s the Mutti? You are! You know more about Merkel than Olaf Scholz knows about balancing the books. A questionable Doktortitel will get you anywhere in these parts, so we’re awarding you the Ph.D. in Merkelonomics!
Comments (3)Comment Feed
Where are the answers?
Ben 32 minutes ago
Where are the answers?
Cic 3 hours ago
Where are the answers?
Mike S 4 hours ago