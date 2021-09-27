Test your Merkel IQ!

Think you know the woman behind the button-up blazers and rhombus hands? Take our quiz to see how much you’ve learned over 16 years of Merkeldom.

× Expand Merkel Quiz

× Loading... Merkel Quiz

Your Score

0-4 points

Keep away from those polling booths!

Have you been living under a rock? It would take you another 16 years in office to catch up. Laschet-levels of peinlich. We don’t suppose you’re a German citizen, but if you are: please donate your ballot to someone who actually cares!

5-9 points

You’re merkling along without a clue...

Seems like you know a few scant basics, but really you’re just muddling through. (Sound familiar?) Try watching some Tagesschau every now and again. At this point, even Baerbock has a better grasp on politics than you!

10-14 points

Someone’s been paying attention!

Nicht schlecht. Even though the chancellor is famously private, you’ve been keeping an eye on her time in the spotlight. Grab yourself a copy of Robin Alexander’s tell-all Merkel book Machtverfall for some kick-ass trivia. (Don’t read German? Flick to page 8 of this issue instead.)

15-18 points

Fancy becoming leader of the free world?

Who’s the Mutti? You are! You know more about Merkel than Olaf Scholz knows about balancing the books. A questionable Doktortitel will get you anywhere in these parts, so we’re awarding you the Ph.D. in Merkelonomics!