The Berlinoscope: What's in the stars for you this April?

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Money comes and goes, but wouldn’t you rather it stay? You’re coming up with a way to make your money stretch into the future, even in these unstable times. Diverse ventures and smart investments solidify as your birthday approaches. Develop a new relationship to money and material things as you take the time to figure out what you really need, maybe less is more, but if you have proved yourself responsible it is possible to rely on your community for support.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Check to make sure no one is looking, then give the mirror a kiss. It’s time for some self-love because how you treat yourself now impacts your ability to trust yourself and branch out into new ventures. Investing in your appearance goes a long way. Spring fever hits and you are itching to spend time with your closest friends and lovers, making new networking connections along the way. The Internet will suffice for the moment, make sure you've got all the right apps .

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You’re feeling a bit stuck in your rental contract, but this month allows you you see everything laid out on the table when it comes to your living situation. Despite the clarity of it all, tread carefully and seek expert advice – have you tried the Wenigermiete app? Being away from family and stuck indoors can be resolved with a Facebook or Whats App phone call. Be sure you’re using social media to alleviate depression, not to exacerbate it.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

April sets out to a busy start. Despite being in isolaton, you have a lot of ground to cover. You have your eyes on the prize, and are working extra hard on achieving your goals and beating your own personal records. With new levels of confidence achieved, you earn recognition for your charm and accomplishments, which can only make you feel even more important. Your career changes how your relationships are structured, but that’s not going to stop you from chasing luxury.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

The coronavirus crisis can affect your wallet. It’s time to think about the future. Update your CV and make sure to have a different copy for each job you’d like to have. You can fill however many roles you want. You’re flexible and can wear many hats, so you don’t need a one-size-fits-all resume. Once you have that done, send it out, just be sure you are ready to take on these new responsibilities.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

With public life shut down for the most part, you’re feeling totally stir crazy. Make sure to combine a good home workout per day with an evening programme to suit your mood. A movie and dinner facetime date with someone who appreciates your sensibilities is in order. Get creative and if they don’t match with you on an intellectual level, take steps to find someone who does.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

This month brings your relationships into focus, be it with your polycule or your ex-spouse. This is a time for you to recognise how the lessons you learned as a child, or from your parents’ relationship(s), have an effect on the type of relationship(s) you are attracted to. It's not the most original concept, but you can build something new if you put your mind to it. Don’t be afraid to pick up a book on the subject, or talk about your and your family's history, either.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Now that the spring time is here, you can’t afford to stick around with anyone who doesn’t align with your values. You can see all sides of any story, but just because you’re pragmatic doesn’t mean you will put up with stupidity. You only have so much patience for ignorance right now, but maybe teaching the people you really care about is something you’re meant to do. Speak as long as they are willing to listen.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn is a sign that knows sacrifice, and this month it tastes even sweeter. There is confidence in knowing that your hard work is not taken for granted, and that every investment you make in your practice is going to come back around in the future. The best thing to invest in are the things that your fans don’t see. Line your pockets with something evergreen to keep your confidence cool, or hot, or whatever.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

It’s time to take your pleasure seriously. Recognise that everything you have saved and worked so hard towards is there, secured, and now you deserve a little fun, as a treat. This could manifest as you spending extra time on your hobbies, reconnecting with your family, or getting over your creative blocks. Following a recipe or a tutorial is more enjoyable than usual. The quality of the time that you spend off the clock only gives you more strength to persevere.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

As long as you have your stash of booze, being on lockdown is easy for you (and your Spätis is still open, so you're covered). There’s time to read whatever books you want, go through your belongings, and finally feel like you’re getting your money's worth for all of the rent you have to pay. You might love being self-quarantined so much that you decide to extend it for as long as you can. Figure out a way to raise funds for your friends who work in nightlife and events. Your connections are needed!

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Always putting yourself first wears on your relationships, romantic or otherwise. Relationships are two individuals, sure, but now you have to decide what to let go of moving forward. Reliable people Berlin are hard enough to find as it is, but if your partners don’t provide the freedom that you need, then it’s time to cut them loose! There are more important things to focus on than being tied down to someone who doesn’t get you.