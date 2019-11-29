The Berlinoscope: What's coming up for you this December

× Expand Photo by The Library of Congress. Our astrologer on what's in store for you this month.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Relationships reach an exciting culmination during the full moon, during which you may see things in their fullest, most honest state. This month heavily focuses on your material resources. While budgeting isn’t your strong suit, you are compelled to take responsibility and find a sustainable way to support yourself. A Pfandflaschen ecosystem can buy you all the drinks you need.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

The year ends the same way it began - with you stepping into your power, starting a new personal chapter. Though there is plenty to celebrate, complicated emotions are running high. You keep a stiff upper lip and march on. At least you have more hope going into the new year. Try to keep things low key for Christmas with a movie – an OV Rollerberg would work.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

The full moon at the beginning of the month brings flirtation and fun. You’re in the mood to get creative, party, or go on dates – or combine all three! A play at the Volksbühne followed by a beer in the Kantine could do the trick. Take as much holiday time off as possible, or try to catch up on your rest in other ways. A crisp winter walk in Grunewald is recommended.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Big feelings about your family and the place you call home come up during the full moon. After catching up on rest, you’re ready to accept the exciting invitations you’re getting. Connect with your circles at Christmas markets, or meet your gay besties at Capture. You’re closing and opening a new chapter in your social life this Christmas. Lean into new, exciting collaborations as you cut ties with dead weight, using this optimism as a springboard into the new decade.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Parties in the Ferienwohnung next door can get loud during the full moon. We say: if you can’t beat them, join them. You will be surprised how much fun that can be. Getting in touch with those who exist outside of your bubble can prove to make you some powerful connections. Reach out to influential people. Going out of your way makes a major impression.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

If you’re not busy travelling this month, there’s at least something pulling you away - if only for the holidays. At the same time, you feel a reluctance to leave the house, you are one of the zodiacs’ homebodies, and you don’t like spending frivolously. But duty calls, as does your taste for luxury. It’s not too late to sublet your WG for a few weeks - everyone else is doing it!

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Everything seems to be changing, and winter is finally here. Mortality isn’t the cheeriest topic, but all good things must come to an end. Find a variety of ways to deal with seasonal depression, like a regularly scheduled trip to your local solarium, visits to the kino, or a special date at Badehaus. The full moon in Gemini implores you to take care of yourself.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You will look back on this Christmas as one of the most important dates of your 2019, thanks to the solar eclipse signalling a major initiation in your relationships. You’re going to be heavily focused on interpersonal commitments all month, which have been going through the wringer lately, with confidence and honesty. Shitty relationship dynamics will be seeing their way out now!

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Holiday celebrations come early during an exciting full moon, finding you eager to gather your community while everyone is still in town. Major shifts in your lifestyle come as you get a head start on your New Year’s resolution. Quitting smoking with a partner is easier than alone. You’ll do anything to be fabulous! Attract the attention and applause that your efforts deserve.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

You’ve been burning bridges and eliminating things that don’t bring you pleasure. It hasn’t been easy. This Christmas’ eclipse hits a hard restart button, showing you where you feel as though you belong in terms of creativity, dating and friendships. Breaking up is hard to do, but there’s hope. Hornier, jovial times are ahead, exploring new local haunts in your Kiez.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Travel plans culminate under the full moon, finding you coming to terms with hopping on an Easyjet flight regardless of the attention that your household demands. Profound shifts at home are taking place, whether that means an important move or a new chapter of your family life. Flirty creative inspiration comes as you build friendships with those you consider your anchors.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Major realisations and reflections about the trajectory of the last year come during this Christmas’ eclipse. You’re a zodiac sign that is sensitive and open to the dark side of humanity. Remember this. Don’t be spooked if you see a crackhead seeking shelter in your apartment building. Look out for an event that triggers a change of scenery.