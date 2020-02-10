The Berlinoscope: What's in the stars for you this February?

× Expand Photo by The Library of Congress. Our astrologer on what's in the stars for you this month.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

While you’re focusing on what you need to thrive and how you can fairly balance your relationships at the beginning of the month, start to get your receipts together. Seriously. As boring as this sounds, it’s a good practice to maintain – especially in Germany. You can figure out a new filing system, start saving for a rainy day or feed your fund for unexpected bills. Going about your daily rounds and com­mute is more whimsically pleasant. Tuning up, buying or repairing your bike, or even gearing up for a wintry ride goes over well.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve got a way with words and, this month, an easy time getting them out there. Get in touch with your star-powered ability to self-express with an improv class, poetry slam or, if you’re shy, simply writing down your thoughts. Even your shopping lists are prolific. You can find some impressive deals, too. You’re focusing on you, but look out for friend group drama. If you feel the urge to intervene in a fight when you’re out and about, remember to talk to the victim and not the aggressor.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

After the holiday Flugscham (either your own or vicariously felt) it is time to recognise your priorities. Now that you’re getting momentum into the new year, you can accomplish an im­pressive deal. There are people out there who have done it before – no need to reinvent the wheel. You just need to look up an appropriate workshop and mingle. Make sure you’re getting rest, though. Learn how to manage the atten­tion you’re getting. They can wait, but your bedtime can’t.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Get in touch with your subconscious, hidden desires either through meditation (Urban Sports Club has many classes to try) or a good old-fashioned techno-fuelled ego death on the dance floor. Just make sure you’re caught look­ing your best, because you really don’t know just who you’ll run into this month! Old friends and accomplices pop back in your life for a visit. Regardless, it’s prime time to get in touch with your id, maybe art is a more appropriate route to ultimate catharsis, so go and hit up that C/O Berlin show!

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This month, look to the future, which will be all about the things that define your legacy. Going out on a limb is brave and requires a dose of hope – maybe that’s why you’re reading your horoscope! The beginning of the month has a lot of busy chatter, so get ready to multitask. Find someone you can sit in a café with to reply to painstaking but necessary emails. Get important bureaucratic appoint­ments settled sooner rather than later, because you can expect even more delays from February 16 onwards!

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Share your ideas and put yourself out there! You can attract recognition from VIPs just by putting yourself in the place to receive that attention. Act like you’re on the guest list and with enough conviction, you’ll get into any Berlinale party. Be assertive in your relationships, too, which means: don’t be afraid to cut people off if they’re taking too much of your time. Through study and travel you can achieve a greater understanding of other cultures and beliefs, which can only serve to inform your own.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Don’t let a fear of missing out control your free mind. Just because other people appear to have something doesn’t mean that you’re lacking anything at all. If you catch yourself feeling jealous, learn how to be happy for other people. You have plenty to be grateful for, so count your blessings. Get to know other people instead of making assumptions. If you feel yourself getting frustrated or pessimistic, get into the habit of going to a bouldering gym or practising dance moves to shake off any sourness.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Obnoxious Valentine’s Day decorations aside, love is in the air. Past relationships (not just your ex flames, but also your old nemeses and frenemies) come back around to see if you are interested in going back to the way things once were. Hidden feelings are revealed. Don’t be afraid to be the one who makes all the plans. You have the willpower to have fun and socialise, so get your crew together and organise some last-minute Stormzy tickets.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Focus your efforts on finding a solid routine to hold you down when no one else can. Other people and your relationships can get in your hair as you’re seeing them through rose-tinted glasses, but you should really be focusing on your health and productivity regardless of what other people want from you. You don’t want to seem too desperate – being the perfect amount of unavailable and busy can only make you more desirable. There are plenty of festivals and concerts to distract you this month, but you need to put your own schedule first.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

One night stands of yesteryear and old friends come back from the past to see what you’re up to these days. So make it a spectacle! You have a lot to show off and be proud of: play it up in a way that would make any of your exes jealous. Shout it from the Berg of the Kreuz, humility won’t get you anywhere this month! It’s a good time to put extra effort in – contact your hippest connections and make the right social media posts. By the end of February you’ll be the toast of the town.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - De­cember 21)

This month highlights important issues around your home and fam­ily life. If you’re already settled, perhaps you can figure out a way to host the warmer month’s visitors, or make your air mattress a little more welcoming to your familiars coming to visit from afar. Or maybe this is a time to get to know the history of your building. Are you brushed up on what your WG was 10, 20, 100 years ago? If these walls could talk, you could learn how old the pipes are. Whatever impulse buys or redecorating happens, it’s better off in the first half of the month.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Devise a way to handle all of your business without coming across as a total robot. You have social and non-capitalistic needs, too, although your output is something to be proud of. While you have the strength and where­withal to really power through anything now, you should remember your natural need for repose and inhalieren. You’ll remember roads you’ve walked before, and familiar faces which once defined your daily commute. Don’t be shy, it’s time to put your Denglish to use!