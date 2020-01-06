The Berlinoscope: What's in the stars for you this January?

× Expand Photo by The Library of Congress. Our astrologer on what's in the stars for you this month.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

It’s not the easiest finding a thera­pist or counsellor in Berlin, but you might not be cut out for the clinical approach anyway. That doesn’t mean your mental health doesn’t need some love and attention. Knowing when to take a day off to visit museums or do some­thing low-pressure can build healthy habits. By the end of the month, you’ll be breaking out of old mindsets you inherited from your family and treating yourself with the gentle care and respect you deserve.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Just because the holidays are over, doesn’t mean that the celebrations have to end! Use the kinetic energy of your holiday party attendance to swing into more gatherings and keep up with your social life. Go to those clubs, and don’t be afraid to adorn yourself like royalty, even if it means that you’ll be get­ting looks on the U-Bahn. Who cares what they think – it’s wrong anyway! People are going to project their own beliefs and ideals onto you no matter what you do or how you look, so just have fun with it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

After the holidays are done, the Berlin dark­ness seems all the more bleak. You’re ready to scrape together funds to take a guilty easy­Jet flight or Flixbus ride to a warmer, sunnier spot. If early January doesn’t work out, you can find a perfect hookup at the end of the month to swap flats through a friend of a friend for February. You’re in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime professional crisis, and a vacation seems well-deserved if not incredibly appeal­ing as you meditate on what the year will look like for you.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Over the past year, you’ve become more experimental, transgressive even, with how you carry yourself. Maybe it’s not just a phase, not just for attention. This is really your most authentic self, and everyone just has to deal with it! Your beliefs are shifting, and you’re stepping into your power when it comes to speaking up for what you think is right. A support system forms as you let this side of yourself emerge. Seek community through activist spaces or even meditation circles and spiritual meetups.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

You’re not afraid to take jabs at others, going after what you want, imposing your personal agenda. Definitely don’t let anyone walk all over you. You’re going through it, hitting a rough patch as things are drastically transform­ing, yet this is no excuse to be bossy or pushy. If you feel stuck, ask for help. You have access to some deep pockets. You never know which one of your friends has a secret trust fund, but maybe you can guess. P.S. Take it easy on the humble bragging – not everyone wants to hear about your illustrious circles.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Frankly, this is a hell of a month for you, and possibly the most prominent of your year! Regime shifts take place in your relationships as you take precautions to ensure that you are protected from your worst fears ( jealousy, manipulation, paranoia). You’re drawing a line. You can seriously tie the knot – or cut the cord. Whatever it is, intense conversations will take place that take your partnerships to their most extreme conclusions. Find a way to be less severe, or totally lean into it and go full-on BDSM. See you at KitKat!

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Exciting stuff is still in the oven – have patience, you’ll get all of the attention for it soon enough, it’s just not ready yet. First, you have to dedicate yourself to a more responsible lifestyle. This can mean going full vegan, buying a daylight lamp, quitting smoking, or actually getting enough sleep – your call. It’ll be hard to fully make that commitment since you’ll have a strong urge to hook up and party, but it will pay off in the long run. Maybe your one night stand will want to join you at the fitness studio?

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

It’s hard to let go and just have fun. Find an environment where you feel safe let­ting your hair down. The kino or theatre can take you to another world if you’re not into drugs right now. It’s not clear what other people think of you. You can fantasise about love and idealise relationships all you want, but if someone is mistreating you, be realistic. At least you have a loving, supportive com­munity through your friendships and can attract a more ideal partner once you make space for it.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Swap the Rotkäppchen for champagne. You deserve a pat on the back as you celebrate your accomplishments. You’re on top of the world, far too impressive to be sleeping in a flat that doesn’t meet your high standards and cushy lifestyle. But a slow-creeping major change is underway, which will find you righ­teously established. New Year’s resolutions get off to a sweet start as you find pleasure sprin­kling gallery visits or drawing exercises into your new routine.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Although you’re typically a mini­malist, you’re burning a hole in your pocket with philosophy books, impulsive flights, DJ workshops, GDR memorabilia... watch yourself! Important conversations take place. You need both freedom and intimacy simultaneously. It doesn’t have to be a polyamorous thing – although there’s definitely an interest in non-traditional relationship dynamics, if you’re into it – but a mutual agreement that gives both parties involved a sense of independence.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - De­cember 21)

You have so much energy to burn. Any New Year’s resolutions that involve physical fitness get off to a positive start as you’re motivated to break a sweat. Just find a gym buddy who is as competitive as you are, and you’re all set. Taking your dates home with you is more ideal now, as your flat becomes a winter wonderland. Pick up a new magazine subscription (to EXB, for example), start a podcast, or crack open a new book during the new moon on January 24.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

It’s okay to cry, Capricorn. You are simply going through it. While your relation­ships take the next step forward, you are in the middle of a personal crisis. You have an inten­sity now that can make a strong first impression, to say the least. Why should you tolerate anyone else having control over your life? Being so responsible gets exhausting, but at least you know things are going your way. Blow off steam in a wreck room – it feels better to break things in a controlled environment.