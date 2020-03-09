The Berlinoscope: What's in the stars for you this March?

× Expand Photo by The Library of Congress. Our astrologer on what's in the stars for you this month.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you can stand up for yourself, and this month asks you to do so not only in your own interest but for your community. You refuse to be scammed and you can see through tricky, deceitful language. Not everyone has your unique perspective. Use your strong will and love for your friends to stand up for a cause. Why not join the #Mietenwahnsinn demo on the 28th to fight gentrification? This month begins a new three-year period of building a movement!

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Align with your core values, whether it’s beauty, patience or dedication. While Taurus is known for its penchant for art, music, and food, you know that aesthetics are more than surface-level. Self-expression and inspiration come from your personal experience, which is nothing superficial. Sign up for the next Drill­er Queens workshop and learn how to make your home reflect your unique style. It will ultimately earn you the attention of guests you’re trying to impress. If you can’t make it to a workshop, don’t worry, no one’s ever too cool to call their mum.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

It’s going to require a little more determination to organise your thoughts about your future and where it’s headed this month, but patience and persistence are key. Going the distance requires dedication and sacrifice. You can’t be afraid of commitments if you’re ever going to branch out. While Berlin can make it unappeal­ing or unnecessary for one to grow up, it’s time to commit to your future self. Maybe this is your time to look into getting a mortgage for that Altbau you’ve been dreaming of?

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You have your hands full with appointments, emails and commutes. You have places to go and people to meet. Just be sure you’re not caught on the U-Bahn without first validating your ticket (especially at the beginning of March). Once spring begins you are more concerned with your reputation. Maybe going into debt from BVG fines isn’t what you want to be famous for. Take this month to not only redefine your public image but to be familiar with your mission statement or understanding the philosophy behind your CV.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Something clicks and you’re more money moti­vated. Not calling you materialistic, but you simply have material needs (and appreciate the odd flashy accessory). Figure out what you already have, and what you can trade in for an upgrade – the Free Your Stuff Berlin group on Facebook is your friend. By putting your face, or even your voice out there, you attract more attention from those who can help you get what you want. Speaking of which, you are getting serious and no longer have time to waste on any relationships that won’t go the distance.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Reflecting on past relationships gives you a new perspective on how you define your ideal dynamic. Maybe you didn’t get it right the first time around, but now you have space to correct any mistakes. Surround yourself with a crowd of people who inspire you to be your­self. Avoid any clubs where you don’t know the lineup to be sure you’re around the people who make you feel good. Or just be a hermit and go to the hammam – totally up to you.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Change is afoot. Your relationships (pla­tonic, too) become more intimate as you look at your shared assets with a discerning eye. What can others offer you on a material level? To build friendships and bonds which last, there must be a fair balance of give and take. It feels amazing when someone else buys a round of Mexicaners, so imagine how amazing it must feel to be the one paying for it, too. We have to learn how to love giving and how to look after ourselves first.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

It’s wise to review your rental con­tract with regards to the Mietendeckel. Check in with a knowledgeable source to be sure that your stability and rights as a renter are pro­tected. Talking to your friends and colleagues, online and offline, can help you get the infor­mation you need to be organised. While you’re focused on ironing out your home life, your social and dating life are active, so get out while you can. Once the end of the month rolls around, it’s back to a strict daily routine.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Your ambitions have gotten you far, but there is nothing wrong with wanting some recognition for your accomplish­ments. You’ve made progress and cultivated a skill set, which does not deserve all the self-criticism either. An important project reaches completion, so give yourself a pat on the back as you move onto the next step. With the new Mietendeckel law, it would be wise to get famil­iar with your rent contract and move forward with any revisions which need to be made.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

If your current flat situation isn’t working for you, it becomes clear what you have to do in order to be happy. Do something about it. Invest in a yoga mat or a pull-up bar. Some quality cookware, or even a cooking class is appropriate for this weather. Branch outside of your bubble to return with souvenirs. A trip to Brandenburg and beyond can inspire stories to share. Or maybe you’re broke right now. Getting real about what you need to sacrifice in order to support yourself financially is a big theme for the next three years.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

After much confusion comes clar­ity. Logical fallacies become clearer, and you can move forward with more wisdom. It is frustrating to repeat yourself, but on the bright side you can finally perfect it having practised. Bring your personal values into your home space – you’ll be happier for it. Whether that manifests as switching to pea-based milk or getting a more efficient recycling system in place, commit to something which reflects the world you’re interested in building!

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Relationships, even friendships, experi­ence a mega climax – a turning point, if you will. Find a good location to have ‘the talk’, to fi­nally smooth things out, like a neighbourhood bar or restaurant with loud music, where no one else can eavesdrop on sensitive topics. Or strike up a conversation on a long walk along the canal. Through conversation it becomes clear to see how your interpersonal dynamics operate. You can even understand a different, hidden part of yourself that has gone unnoticed. Meditation and journalling are helpful at this time.