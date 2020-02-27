Flugscham: Can you offset your air miles?

× Expand Photo by Ross Parmly via Unsplash. How can we reconcile our love for cheap and fast travel with caring for the planet?

While many of us happily go car-free, buy second hand or reduce our meat consumption as a way to lessen our environmental footprint, giving up flying is something that seems like a hard sell. We’ve spent our entire adult lives living in a world where jetting off to exotic destinations has been a cheap and convenient possibility, and the affordability of flying is a modern perk of life treasured by many. Until recently, the impossibly low fares offered by airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet (€12.99 for a trip from Berlin to Spain!) made it hard to resist a long-weekend escape to the beaches of Mallorca. But as a certain 16-year-old Swedish activist recently reminded us, flying just happens to be one of the most climate-damaging things we can do. Not only have Greta Thunberg and her Fridays for Future movement helped put climate change back in the news and on the political agenda; her very public decision not to fly – but rather take the train and sail around the world – has also given rise to the concept of Flygskam, Flugscham in German, the feeling of guilt over flying, given its planetary consequences.

Flying – not just about CO2

“The problem with flying is two-fold,” explains Stefan Gössling, a German-born professor in sustainable tour­ism at Lund University in Sweden. “The first problem is the amount of fuel you’re burning in a very short period of time.” All that fuel translates into CO2, and according to the European Environment Agency, 285 grams of CO2 are pumped out per passenger per flight kilometre, compared to just 14 grams when taking the train. But the problems go far beyond the bare amount of CO2 released. “With flying, you also have non-CO2 emissions like nitrous oxide and water that have additional warming effects,” stresses Gössling. For most flights, these extra effects dwarf the warming caused by the CO2 emissions themselves. According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, to get a true idea of a flight’s climate impact, a “warming effect” of at least 2.7 tonnes should also be added for each tonne of CO2 a flight emits. When you include these additional effects, the impacts of flying really start to become clear. Stats from Berlin-based carbon offsetting non-profit Atmosfair show that a round-trip flight between Berlin Tegel and Bangkok burns enough jet fuel to emit 1736kg of CO2 per economy passenger – already a significant amount. But when you take into account the other warming effects, the true CO2 emissions equivalent would be a massive 5102kg, an amount three times the average annual emissions of someone living in India. Meanwhile, a shorter round-trip to Mallorca would still churn out a significant 602kg of CO2 equivalent. But what are we to do when our love (or need) to travel collides with our desire to do the right thing?

Offset your guilt

One option that does exist is to ‘offset’ your carbon emissions – a service of­fered by a spate of mainly non-profits, whose guilt-redeeming activities have been booming in recent years. Among them is the German market leader Atmosfair, a Berlin-based company founded in 2005 following a re­search project between the German Ministry of the Environment, tour operator association Forum An­ders Reisen and the environmen­tal development organisation Germanwatch. Headquartered in Kreuzberg, the 39-employee-strong donation-funded organ­isation offers guilty travellers a way to make amends for their harmful flying habits with targeted donations. Once on their website, you’re invited to enter your flight destina­tion and type of seat, and they’ll tell you the amount of carbon emissions you’re responsible for, how much it will take to offset them and offer to donate the calculated amount to a selection of organ­isations that will use this money to fund projects that aim to decrease carbon emissions somewhere from Rwanda to Nepal. For example, a round-trip between Berlin and NYC will have a climate impact of 3774kg CO2, which you’ll be offered to offset with a donation of €87 to a list of charities, like an initiative pro­viding solar electricity to rural villages in Ethiopia, so that its residents no longer need to burn kerosene lanterns for light in the evenings. An important consid­eration is that not all offsetting organisations, or donations, are made equal. Unlike many, Atmosfair includes the “additional warming” effects caused by flying in their cal­culations. For example, Switzerland-based Myclimate (which also works with Lufthansa) would only charge €49 to offset the same Berlin-NYC trip.

Highlighting its sustainability creden­tials, Atmosfair reported receiving €9.5 million in compensation payments for flights in 2018, up 40 percent on the previ­ous year, pointing to a rapidly expanding market of environment-conscious flyers – a fact that hasn’t escaped air industry leaders pressed to show consideration and boost their image. Many airlines have long given customers the option to carbon offset their trips, and British Airways even commit­ted to carbon-neutrality on their domestic flights. But recently even the guiltiest among the guilty – low-cost airlines – jumped on the Flugscham bandwagon: last November easyJet took the lead by announcing they’d become the world’s first carbon-neutral air­line, with a plan to offset emissions on all of their flights. The company said it would do this by investing in accredited carbon-offset­ting schemes, such as renewable energy or tree-planting projects. But the price they’ve identified for this – roughly €3.5 per tonne of CO2 – is suspiciously low. And of course they don’t include the additional warming effects of flying. “This is no less than greenwashing, a case of airlines being stuck between a rock and a hard place and not having any solu­tions,” says Gössling, referring to the special responsibility of low-budget carriers in increasing CO2 emissions, and their impossible attempt to compensate (or cash in?) for the very damage they create and which, so far, their business relies on.

The problem with offsetting

Beyond money provenance, critics see offsets as problematic in many ways. Firstly, it is almost impossible to ensure that the promised amount of carbon emissions re­ally was offset. Providing solar panels for rural villagers without electricity is arguably a good thing regardless of the CO2-positive impacts, but there’s no way to know if their installation truly did prevent the prom­ised amount of CO2 from being released to the air, or if there were unaccounted-for ‘rebound effects’. For example, if rural vil­lagers have more energy, there’s a chance they might consume more than before and buy more products than they otherwise would have. Not a bad thing in terms of the world’s equality, but it could very easily mean that the CO2 emissions aren’t offset. Secondly, some point to offsetting as a rich-people solution, its generalisation ul­timately posing a threat to the amazing democratisation of travelling thanks to flights affordable to all – the extra €80 for a trip to NYC might be out of reach for families on a budget. Lastly, and more fundamentally, offsetting could just be counter-productive in that it might spare the wealthy in the developed world – who are actually responsible for the bulk of climate-damaging emissions – the behavioural changes required for a better planet. Even Atmosfair stresses that offsetting is really only a second-best solu­tion after reducing or avoiding unnecessary travel, and urges prospective clients on its website to do that first. In short, offsetting can only go hand in hand with a conscious effort to reduce travel.

Staying grounded

Johanna Niemi (36) is a social researcher who lives in Helsinki but has called Berlin home twice in the past decade. Even though she’s moved away, Berlin retains a soft spot in her heart and she has always made a point of visiting the city every summer. Until recently, her visits usually involved a short and affordable two-hour flight. But, as she learned more about the impacts of flying, the consequences of those mile-high trips started to weigh on her. “I started to hear a lot of news and research about how unsustainable flying is for the planet, and I started to feel really guilty,” she remembers. Given her love of travel, Niemi first made herself a compromise: she would cut down her flying to once a year. But then last spring, impelled by the responsibility she felt to her two daughters, she decided that for the foreseeable future, she would forgo flying al­together. In practical terms, this meant that when she decided to visit Berlin last sum­mer, instead of a quick flight over the Baltic Sea, Niemi and her daughters undertook an epic three-day journey. “We took trains and boats, and then more trains,” she says. First up, there was the ferry from Helsinki to Stockholm, then a train from Stockholm to Malmö, and then another ferry. Two or three more train connections later and they arrived at Hauptbahnhof, weary but happy. “I think my daughters had fun,” she recounts. “I explained my motivations for travelling this way, and I think they understood and saw it as an adventure.” However, the deci­sion not to fly has come with costs, both literal and figurative. The trip to Berlin with her daughters set her back €800, much more than the equivalent flights would have cost. It has also meant that her days of short vaca­tions around Europe are, for the time being, over, while visiting her best friend in Ireland is now almost impossible. But it’s a compro­mise she’s willing to make. “The map looks different now, because you have to think about how you’ll get there,” she explains. “Now I have to travel slow, and I can’t travel as often. I only go away once or twice a year but for longer periods of time.”