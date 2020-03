× Expand Photo courtesy of Radio Spätkauf. This podcast was produced and presented by Joel Dullroy, Maisie Hitchcock, Jöran Mandik and Daniel Stern.

Hosts Daniel Stern, Joel Dullroy, Jöran Mandik and Maisie Hitchcock discuss the biggest restrictions on city life since the war and what life is like in Berlin in quarantine.

Plus they talk to the owner of Comedy Cafe Berlin about closing his business for the month and what effect Coronavirus is going to have on Berlin's economy.