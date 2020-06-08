Saturday’s No To Racism demo in pictures

On Saturday, June 6th, more than 15,000 demonstrators gathered at Alexanderplatz for a “silent protest” against racism and police brutality. Demonstrators, who were asked to dress in black, held a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Sparking worldwide protests, Floyd’s death was the latest in a string of recent, high-profile police killings in the US.

Here’s what our photographers at Alexanderplatz saw.

From 2pm, over 15,000 demonstrators gathered at Alexanderplatz to protest institutional racism and police brutality.

"Man in all its diversity remains human,"

Almost ten times as many people turned up to the protest than had officially registered.

The protest was mostly peaceful, although there were small altercations with police.

Originally, 1500 protestors officially registered, but once this number was exceeded, the police closed off streets surrounding Alexanderplatz and asked people not to go to the square.

Some officials were concerned that the demonstrations may spread the coronavirus.

The police reported 93 arrests and 28 injured officers.

The protests have also widened in scope as they spread around the world. People have begun to highlight the intersectional nature of oppression, citing the struggles of LGBT+ and native peoples, among others.

There have been a number of high-profile minority deaths in police custody in Germany, including Oury Jalloh, Robble Warsame and Amad Ahmad.