Saturday's No To Racism demo in pictures

by ,

On Saturday, June 6th, more than 15,000 demonstrators gathered at Alexanderplatz for a “silent protest” against racism and police brutality. Demonstrators, who were asked to dress in black, held a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Sparking worldwide protests, Floyd’s death was the latest in a string of recent, high-profile police killings in the US. 

Here’s what our photographers at Alexanderplatz saw.

Tags

by ,

