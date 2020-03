× Expand Photo courtesy of Radio Spätkauf. Chock-full of interviews and debate, Radio Spätkauf's podcasters grapple with the lockdown issues of the week.

Berlin’s signature freedoms are being restricted. How far is too far? Radio Spätkauf's presenters Jöran Mandik, Joel Dullroy, Daniel Stern and Maisie Hitchcock debate the morality of flouting the rules for a bit of fun.