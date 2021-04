× Expand The Mietendeckel is dead and hundreds of thousands of Berlin renters are liable for repayments. How did it go so wrong?

Berlin’s revolutionary rent freeze law has been declared invalid by Germany’s highest court. Reduced rents will have to be repaid. Joel, Dan and Jöran give an instant take. Who will voters blame – the CDU/FDP for killing it, or the SPD/Linke/Greens for trying it? Is a federal rent cap likely? Listen up!

