× Expand The EXB news briefing: November 21, 2019

Head doctor murdered during lecture The head doctor of Schlosspark-Klinik in Charlottenburg, Fritz von Weizsäcker, was attacked and stabbed while conducting a lecture shortly before 7pm at the clinic. A 57-year-old suspect from Rheinland-Pfalz was immediately apprehended with help from people in the audience.

Skyscrapers for Alexanderplatz After planning for more than two decades to build skyscrapers in the city center the first one could arrive in 2023. Known as “Alexander Capital Tower”, the building has officially received a permit and notice has been given to begin the construction. With plans for two more similar buildings in the works, it seems Berlin's skyline is about to get a lot fuller!

New home for Mustafa’s Gemüse Kebab The famous landmark closed on Tuesday evening following a decision by the Bezirkamtes that it could no longer stay in its Mehringdamm location. Instead the stand is set to re-open in a temporary setting near the Kreuzberg Finanzamt. Get there before its new home is discovered - maybe the queue will be shorter!

Terror suspect arrested In the early hours of Tuesday morning a 26-year-old Syrian was arrested in his Schöneberg home on charges of preparing a terror attack. According to the authorities he bought acetone and hydrogen peroxide earlier this year and was part of an Islamist State associated group chat where they discussed explosives and weapons.

Fhain-Xberg Mayor's final term Monika Herrmann, Mayor since 2013, announced in an interview this week she will not seek re-election. The Green Party Mayor has repeatedly made headlines since taking office, whether for defending dealers in Görlitzer Park or for tolerating a refugee camp in her district, but says this term (to end in 2021) will be her last.

Berliner Zeitung boss a former Stasi spy Prompted by investigations in Spiegel and Welt am Sonntag, the new boss of the Berliner Zeitung, Holger Friedrich, admitted his past as a GDR soldier and member of the SED on Friday. It turns out that Friedrich had also carried out spying tasks for the Stasi. By coincidence, Berliner Zeitung is a former SED-controlled newspaper.