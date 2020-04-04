Berlin creatives: the big bailout

× Expand Former culture senator Tim Renner looks to the city's future with optimism. (Photo: Olaf Heine)

Faced with the corona crisis, Berlin is spoiling its creatives with a unique and unprecedented programme of immediate bailouts: a €5000 allowance to all freelancers and so called 'solo entrepreneurs' who call Berlin home, no justification asked. Unsurprisingly, tens of thousands of people rushed to the IBB (Investment Bank of Berlin) website last Friday to score a spot in the virtual queue that would lead them to get a chunk of the bounty. Many expats were among them, and past the hurdle of an all-German application process, they surely found their way through. One man witnessed and accompanied the whole process: Berlin's former secretary for culture, Tim Renner.

Tens of thousands rushed online to apply for the Corona aid last Friday, and hundreds of them followed you on Facebook for your advice and clarification because – although a pretty simple process – many people weren't sure how it would work. How did you become such an expert?

I was involved from the onset because I'm also the head of AGS, which is a group within the Berlin SPD party that deals with the concerns of entrepreneurs and small firms . On top, I served as a secretary for culture, so I'm pretty well versed in the condition of artists. That's why I contacted our senator for finance Matthias Kollatz and told him that the AGS would love to get involved in the crisis programme. He agreed and from the beginning o ne suggestion was that there should be directly accessible money, simply for people to survive. The federal government was only giving money for people to pay their rent, to pay their leases, but not ready to pay them any income. But in Berlin, 11 percent of the population is made of so-called Soloselbstständige that's 203,000 people running their own business as "one-(wo)man shows“. In the rest of Germany it's only 5 percent, so we needed an extra program for them in Berlin. Luckily some members of the local parliament, the Berlin government understood this too. And then I got in contact with IBB and tried to understand how they'd actually do this logistically. At the very last minute, I got to see how the actual form would look, the one that you have to fill in, the five questions.

Could you change anything at that point?

No, it was 3am and it was already programmed! When I got this though I immediately understood that even though it was much, much simpler than most bureaucratic forms, it would still be kind of difficult for a lot of creatives to fill it out, especially for the expats. That's why I set out in the middle of the night and tried to explain the form in a way that everybody could understand. Then I passed the information on to various artists ' organizations and posted everything on Facebook. And before I knew it, tons of people were contacting me with more detailed questions or with a problem in the process. I used the fact that I now knew the people in charge at IBB and I was able to speak directly to the CEO Dr. Jürgen Allerkamp and to the CDO Eike Schmaida and I published all their answers. Meanwhile Melissa Perales (Co-founder and Curator at Night School) spontaneously offered to translate everything into English, so we worked as an improvised duo!

More than 50,000 people rushed to apply within the first hour and the system kept crashing. What do you think about the way it was handled?

Well, I'm not a technician, but I imagine that if they had set up a system that has got a much bigger server in the background, some problems could have been avoided. I actually did ask IBB how many people the server could stand and their answer was "well around 4000" . I said I expected something like at least 40,000 within the first hour. Actually it came to 60,000 as I heard later. So they underestimated the volume and speed of people contacting them. In a way that's understandable. IBB is not made for direct contact with customers. Normally they deal from bank to bank and the processes are more structured and slower. I think they underestimated how desperate and at the same time organised the people are. The system collapsed immediately and they had to stop the process quite often because they had to fix things on the system. But one has to understand that it is really a gigantic task, nothing like this was ever done before in Germany. To be fair, I don't know one other state that has already paid out 1.3 billion to people affected by the corona crisis.

In the end, how many people, did get the Soforthilfe II?

So far over 151,000 freelancers got the money, sometimes within 24 hours of applying. And from next Monday on more people can apply again. Unfortunately this is only the money from the federal government now.

It's amazing how quick the money was transferred to people's bank accounts, sometimes on the very same day!

It is! And the reaction of Berlin creatives was overwhelming – just look at Facebook, how many were screaming hooray this week because they have got it in their bank account.

I heard that the alternative option of a Grundeinkommen – a universal basic income, was on the table for a moment. This could have been the perfect timing. What happened?

As you may know, I'm totally pro Grundeinkommen. And I think you're right, this could have been the chance to try it out. Unfortunately it is not up to Berlin to decide this. There might even be constitutional problems if a federal state did that where federal money was involved. It has to be a national thing . But CDU and Grundeinkommen? Are you kidding?! This is a tough discussion even within my own party…

You've stressed the point that the whole process was amazingly unbureaucratic, especially for Germany. But don't you think that actually the fact that it was so easy enabled more fraud?

Our finance minister estimated that there would be something like 10-15 percent misuse. This is bitter, but it was known from the beginning. But what was the alternative? To have something much more bureaucratic and leaving people in the lurch because they suddenly have no income at all? So I'm totally with the minister, if I were in charge I would also take the 10-15 percent that try to screw me and support the 85 percent who really need it. And I would like he did pay the money straight away, and when the crisis is over, when we've got time, I'd make sure it's all in order. Because, of course, the IBB and tax authorities will do checks later on.

You mentioned how the financial aids are going to boost creativity. I think that's a very good point because when Corona broke out and everything started to shut down, it looked as if people froze for a few days. But now it seems that the creative industry is back with a renewed energy and endless ideas on how to bypass the lockdown, mostly thanks to digital means: did you see how many livestreams, solidarity platforms, voucher initiatives...? It's amazing!

I'm totally with you, I'm positively surprised. There is a majority of people I know in the creative area who are not sitting down in shock, but rather they're trying to work with the situation and work on new ideas. At the end of the day it' ll be thrilling to see what things will last. For example, the club initiative United We Stream is a fantastic idea. T o have DJ sets streamed from the clubs costs nearly no money, why not continue this, why not ask the people for certain support for the club and the DJ?

Radialsystem artists dance on their rooftops and artists livestream their stuff on platforms like Berlin(a)live. What were the initiatives that really struck you?

I like what arte did. They started tons of concert streaming, including acts you'd normally never see live on TV. I also do like the idea that places that are normally elite and difficult to get in like Nobelhart & Schmutzig and the Tim Raue restaurants suddenly open up to a new, wider public . Something you and I normally wouldn't go to because a dinner costs €150 and up. Now they suddenly offer the same dinner for half the price and you can get it delivered all over town.