The EXB news briefing: November 7, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Airline strike causes travel chaos Lufthansa cabin crew with the union Ufo were striking on Wednesday and today (Thursday), which also affected services at Tegel airport, resulting in the cancelation of around 40 flights to Frankfurt and Munich. Swiss, Austrian, Edelweiss and Brussels airlines were also impacted with 1300 flights disrupted nationally. Free rebookings are being organised with Deutsche Bahn and Eurowings. So if you're unlucky enough to travel today, don't forget your book.

Unemployment benefit sanctions capped On Tuesday Germany's Federal Constitutional Court ruled that authorities could no longer cut unemployment benefits by more than 30 percent. Cuts are usually imposed as sanctions for things such as failing to attend interviews, missing appointments at the Jobcenter or turning down job offers. In extreme cases people could find their allowance slashed by up to 60%, leaving them with just €169.60 per month - clearly insufficient for Berlin today!

Arrest for hate speech A nationwide crackdown by the Bundeskriminalamt on hate speech has resulted in one arrest in Berlin and six in Brandenburg. One of the Brandenburg suspects had denied the Holocaust on his Facebook page; another frequently posted the words 'Heil Hitler' online. In total, the Bundeskriminalamt announced on Wednesday it had made 21 arrests in Germany and cases had involved a call for all family reunification applicants from abroad to be 'gassed' and posts from far-right Facebook pages.

Moviemento crowdfunds for survival Germany's oldest cinema, which is facing closure after an investor announced plans in August to buy the building and raise the rent, has started a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to survive. The Startnext campaign kicked off this week with a target of raising €1.6M euro by October next year. Having partaken in the Berlinale and the PornFilmFest and quite possibly everything in between, we think this Kreuzberg stalwart could use a helping hand.

U5 special delivery At 11:46 on Tuesday commuters on a U5 train to Hönow jumped into action and alerted the driver that a woman had gone into labour in one of the carriages. In 20 minutes firefighters arrived and she was transported to hospital, but the line experienced delays into the afternoon as the service restarted. A very (baby) bumpy ride!

Protests turn violent Berlin police had to call for reinforcements from neighbouring cities and the feds on Saturday to monitor both a large pro-Kurdish demonstration in Neukölln and a left-extremist protest against gentrification. During the leftist demonstration, which included members of Antifa and Interventionistische Linke, police were pelted with bottles and fireworks injuring 16 officers in Rigaer Straße. An attack on Friday night that smashed the front window of Cafe Sybille in Karl Marx Allee, the planned location of a CDU meeting, is also thought to be linked to the movement.

Football fans cause havoc The clash between Hertha BSC and FC Union fans on Saturday let us know football hooliganism is alive and well in Berlin. Both teams' fans set fire to scarfs and threw fireworks on the grass at Union's Alte Försterei stadium. The tight match, the first between the two city clubs, was won by a Union penalty in the 86th minute - a pitch invasion followed in the 90th minute which was stopped by Union keeper Rafal Gikiewicz. All in all a very busy Saturday night for Berlin police! Check our latest November magazine for the story behind FC Union.