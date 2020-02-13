The EXB news briefing: February 13, 2020

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Berlin luft isn't so refreshing after all Berlin's dirtiest street, Leipziger Straße in Mitte, is in the top five most polluted streets in the country, the German Federal Environmental Agency announced on Tuesday. Their 2019 report concluded Leipziger Straße contained around 48 micrograms of environmentally poisonous Nitrogen Dioxide per cubicmetre - well above the EU limit of 40 micrograms - and this despite a driving ban on the road.

The return of Love Parade? There's fresh enthusiasm to bring back Berlin's techno street party, the Love Parade, after a survey in Berliner Zeitung found most Berliners who responded want it reinstated (even 47 percent of over-60s). The parade, which started in 1989, attracted millions of ravers until its last outing in 2007. DJ Dr. Motte first floated the idea to relaunch, but a question still hangs over how the party would be funded - 'fundraving', anyone?

AfD given €100k by Berlin entrepreneur AfD’s coffers were significantly boosted this week after receiving a donation of €100k from Berlin entrepreneur and real estate mogul Christian Krawinkel. The donation was announced on the homepage of the Bundestag, in accordance with the Political Parties Act, which stipulates that donations exceeding €50,000 must be made public. Krawinkel runs asset management company CKV in Berlin, developing residential and commercial properties.

Storm Sabine takes out 'Fred' Storm Sabine didn't exactly rage across Berlin, but there was one notable casualty: a €250K three-metre tall handmade sculpture of an ape. Ayhan Üstün's artwork, part of his 50-piece "After the apes" series, was shattered by a flying parasol as it stood in front of Fischerhütte on Schlachtensee. "Fred" was due to be exhibited at Art Basel in June.

Theft at landmark church On Monday morning police were informed of a break-in at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Kurfürstendamm. The brazen thieves gained entry with a chisel and made off with two medals, an anniversary badge and some silver coins. The investigation is ongoing.

Anti-FDP graffiti on Citizen’s Office The phrase "AFDP Fickt Euch" (AFDP Fuck You) was sprayed on the front of the FDP Citizen’s Office in Prenzlauer Berg, as the fallout from the party's controversial decision to accept backing from the AfD in the Thuringia elections last week continues. Similar incidents targeting the FDP and its members have been happening across Germany.

Wuhan travellers return to Berlin Twenty people were flown back to Berlin from Wuhan on Sunday and are currently being quarantined in a German Red Cross clinic in Köpenick. They landed in the shielded military part of Tegal airport and were driven to the hospital accompanied by a motorcycle squadron. None of the travellers were diagnosed as having the coronavirus, but they will remain in quarantine for two weeks.