The EXB news briefing: February 6, 2020

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Protest against "fascist" alliance Around 3000 Berliners demonstrated outside the city's FDP headquarters on Wednesday night to protest the shock Thuringia election of Free Democratic candidate Thomas Kemmerich as state premier. Controversially, the far-right AfD were the kingmakers of the election helping to oust the left incumbent. The Berlin protest was one of many across the country deriding the FDP for accepting the support of "fascists".

End of the road for Berlkönig? Public transport provider BVG's car-pooling initiative could be coming to a premature end in April unless the city steps in to save it. Since it began in 2018 (for a proposed four-year trial) the service has registered 1.4 million trips, but politicians doubt the costs are worth the benefit in traffic reduction. When it launched, Berlkönig generated twice as much traffic as it prevented, only last month did it save more car miles than driven: one percent.

Skyscraper hotel for Neukölln Griessmuehle out, the tallest hotel in Germany in. Construction on Sonnenallee's new 175-metre high Estrel Hotel is set to begin this Autumn. It will be the highest non-technical building in the city with 750 rooms and suites, a sky lounge and a 500-space car park. Located opposite the existing Estrel at Sonnenalle 225, the new high-rise is planned to open in 2024.

Fake gun use on the rise If you hear gunshots in Berlin, they're probably blanks shot from a fake gun. These are loud, look like real guns and it's legal to own them – although (with few exceptions) they are not to be carried or used in public. Unfortunately, that rule is being increasingly ignored, with Berlin police registering 335 related crimes last year, up from 265 the previous year and around 150 in 2017. Hopefully, with the added police attention, these weapons go out with a bang!

Power's out at beleaguered Lüders Haus Yet again the Marie Elisabeth Lüders Haus construction for 300 additional parliament offices next to the Bundestag has run out of steam. In the latest setback the building's centrepiece, its thermal power generator, must be ripped out and replaced with a newer model... to meet environmental standards. Already in construction for 10 years, Lüders Haus was supposed to open in 2014 at an estimated cost of €190 million. Now, the bill has rocketed to €247 million.

No more bottoms up for Biermeile! Berlin’s International Beer Festival (Biermeile) will not take place this year, organisers of the beloved F’hain festival announced on Saturday. For 23 years, the booze-up attracted hundreds of thousands of thirsty visitors, with around 2300 varieties of beer on offer between Strausberger Platz and Frankfurter Tor. Citing rising costs for security, sanitary, and shut-off measures, organisers said the festival has reached its financial limits – colour us shocked!