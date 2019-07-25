The EXB news briefing: July 25, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week: Building around Tempelhof, Berlin tries to curb diesel, party tourists live up to the term and more...

Living on the edge (of Tempelhof) According to a survey commissioned by Tagesspiegel, two thirds of Berliners are in favour of new apartment buildings on the outskirts of Tempelhofer Feld. Since the referendum in May 2014, development of the Feld has been prohibited. Among Berliners, opinion seems to have shifted, which may be down to the fact that people need... a place to live!

Putting the brakes on diesel The Senat continues to push for green as they agreed on a ban of diesel vehicles with less than the Europlakette 5 from eight streets including parts of Friedrichstraße and Hermannstraße on Tuesday. This will take effect around the beginning of September at the latest, with disregards costing €25 - not a big fine but hey, it all adds up.

A refresher in tenancy law On Tuesday Berlin's CDU party head Burkard Dregger called for the demolishment of Rigaer Straße 94, home to radical left-wing project R94. His suggestion came after a weekend of renewed clashes between the Berlin police and left-wing autonomous groups around Rigaer Straße in Friedrichshain. However, the Senate shut Dregger down, with an SPD politician reminding everyone that most of the tenants actually have legal contracts and can't just be kicked out. Well, who would have thought?

Holiday flat hooligans Renting out your apartment short-term does come with certain risks. One flat letter in Prenzlauer Berg saw their tenant invite 50 party guests to plunder the apartment on Kniprodestraße last Saturday night. The guests made off with a TV and an air conditioner, damaged the furniture and threw things out the window. Sounds like these party tourists really went for it.

Peeling off Berlin Do you think stickering on Berlin street signs is a big problem? The Bezirksamt Mitte does, so it's decided to 'upgrade' traffic signs in particularly affected districts with an anti-sticker coating. The pilot project has already been in effect since last October on Mitte's Mauerstraße - and will now be extended to signs all over Pankow, Prenzlauer Berg and Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg.