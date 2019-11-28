The EXB news briefing: November 28, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

KitKat kicked out KitKat and Sage clubs have been notified their leases will not be renewed beyond June 2020. They are the latest clubs joining the likes of Jonny Knüppel and Knaack that have either lost their locations or been forced to close. Let's hope that in the coming months a solution is found - Berlin without KitKat? Unthinkable!

Berlin most dynamic city A study conducted by the Institute of German Economy (IW) has found that in the 30 years since the Fall of the Wall Berlin has trumped all other German cities to become the most dynamic. Munich and Darmstadt also ranked high in the IW league table, which analysed the growth of sectors such as labour and real estate. Geil!

Laying the crop down Hundreds of farmers rolled their way through Berlin on tractors to demonstrate against the government’s new agriculture regulations on Tuesday. The farmers, travelling in from across Germany, caused disruption to traffic around their meeting point at the Victory Column. According to association Land schafft Verbindung the new regulations, such as a ban on weedkiller glyphosate, will endanger family-run farms.

Proposal to increase broadcasting fee The German Press Agency reports that in 2021 household contributions to public broadcasting could go up to €18.36 per month. Although the final decision is with the Bundesländer, an unfinalised independent commission's report recommends the increase after 10 years without one.

Fireworks ban for NYE Authorities are banning fireworks in Alexanderplatz and locations in Schöneberg in a bid to combat criminal activity including throwing rockets and illegal firecrackers, both of which took place at Alex last year. The ban will be effective from 18:00, Dec 31, to 06:00, Jan 1, and in Schöneberg will encompass the area around Pallasstraße, Goebenstraße, Alvenslebenstraße, and Steinmetzstraße. Always a shame when a few ruin the fun!

Climate activists to strike again Tomorrow (Fri 29) Berlin is expected to come to a standstill by a second mass climate strike. This time activists from more than 500 towns will join Berliners to demand a more meaningful climate policy. As the last one, spearheaded by Fridays For Future, on September 20 forced the Federal Government to convene and present a new climate package there's hope that this latest action will keep the heat turned up on the crucial debate.