The EXB news briefing: October 17, 2019

× Expand EXB news briefing: October 17, 2019

A weekly round up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Insta inmate A former Tegel inmate (now at Heidering, Brandenburg) has been using YouTube and Instagram to document his treatment in the German prison system - and is now publicly ridiculing the authorities. With more than 100,000 followers, 'Thomas D.' has instagrammed a letter from the Berlin justice administration which is threatening him with consequences - although he claims he is not technically breaking the law. The prison guards have yet to stop him because of a flourishing black market for phones. Finally a way for law firms to do influencer marketing!

CCTV to relieve U-Bahn pressure In perhaps another case of German efficiency gone mad, the BVG is piloting a new 360° camera that will enable passengers waiting for an U-Bahn to know before it arrives which sections of the train are the least crowded. So far it's only being tested at U55's Bundestag stop but if it's a success they plan to introduce the scheme generally. Nice in theory, however, given the information will be out of date as soon as the train pulls in, it might not be that helpful in practice. And isn't this level of surveillance a bit... extreme?

Busted! Berlin's a cocaine capital Berliners' drug use was under the microscope this week. According to a study by King's College that analysed European cities' waste waters, Berlin comes in number three for annual cocaine consumption, with a whopping 1.7 million tonnes per year. When considered on a per capita scale, Berlin is fourth - Amsterdam first, Barcelona second and London third. Still, it seems we're definitely in the big leagues for cocaine use.

Terror alert preparations The Senate has decided Berlin needs to get terror attack ready. They plan to remodel 18 popular tourist destinations, including Alexanderplatz, Brandenburger Tor and the Gendarmenmarkt, in a similar manner to Breitscheidplatz, which was fitted with metal blockades after the tragedy of December 2016 when a truck drove through the local Christmas market. Being terror conscious is one thing, but we hope Berlin does not have to follow the hardline approach adopted by Paris and London.

Puppy police Berlin dog owners, watch out! The Ordnungsamt are cracking down on people defying the city's laws about pets and how they need to be handled in public spaces. The officers will be checking dogs are correctly on a lead/muzzle, tax disks and chips among other things, while also paying close attention to dangerous breeds. And remember to clean up after your pooch to avoid a €35 fine!

Protest weekend On Sunday around 8000 people gathered at Bebelplatz and marched to the New Synagogue in support of the victims of last week's antisemitic shooting in Halle. Organised by the grassroots organisation Unteilbar, participants also included Berlin's bishop Markus Dröge and state secretary Sawsan Chebli. It was the second big demonstration of the weekend, following Saturday's protest against the Turkish military offense in Rovaja, Syria. The 3000-strong group was dispersed in the evening at Hermannplatz.