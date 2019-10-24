× Expand The EXB news briefing: October 24, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Good week to go lactose-free If you haven't considered Laktosefrei before, now might be the time. Fresh, low-fat (1.5%) milk has been flagged by the German milk association (Milchkontor) as containing bacteria causing diarrhea. Affected is the milk sold at popular discounters like Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Rewe... the list goes on. Certain yoghurt types like Zott Sahnejoghurt are also no longer safe. So milk lovers, maybe give the white stuff a miss this week...

Tractor blockade More than 1000 farmers from Brandenburg rode their tractors into Berlin on Tuesday, forming a hundreds-strong 'tractor train' at the Victory Column. The farmers were protesting more restrictive regulations that have come in regarding the use of fertilizers and a new free trade agreement with South American countries. It seems demonstrations have become the norm these days in Berlin!

Cocaine taxis Obtaining illicit drugs has never been easier, now it seems you can get them delivered straight to your location via so-called "koke taxis" - a business model police say is on the rise across the city. Authorities are trying to stamp out the service and have so far recorded 35 cases since May. With the news last week that Berlin has the third-largest cocaine consumption among European cities, and with the number of drug-related deaths in the Hauptstadt steadily on the rise (123 this year), a harsher drug crackdown is surely coming.

Mietendeckel has passed! Finally some good news for Berlin renters. After months of public quarreling, the rent ceiling has passed and will go into effect in January. Rents will freeze for 1.5 million Berlin apartments for five years with maximum rents imposed for new tenancies, according to the year of construction and interior of the apartment. Rents will also be kept down by not allowing landlords to charge more than a 20% higher rent compared to similar apartments. Good Berlin is taking action to keep living affordable, maybe an example for other cities to take note...

Fire on football fan train After losing 2:0 to Berlin's Union on Saturday, the night only got worse for SC Freiburg fans. The train taking them home caught fire at S Gesundbrunnen, likely due to a fault with the heating system. Some 700 fans had to be evacuated with three hospitalised for smoke inhalation. Train and tram lines between Tiergarten and Hauptbahnhof were disrupted until mid-Sunday, when the immensely damaged train was towed. But FC Union was the knight in shining armour, offering their rivals a cozy sleepover in the VIP area of the old Försterei.