The EXB news briefing: September 5, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Trashy Berliners Trash at popular Berlin haunts like Alexanderplatz, the Admiralbrücke and Mauerpark has been a big topic of discontent for locals, with the influx of tourists in these areas mostly getting the blame for the mess. However, a recent study conducted by Visit Berlin, has found that these cult spots are more often visited by Berliners making the trash at least a joint achievement. Berlin Tourismus&Kongress GmbH director Burkhard Kieker advises Berliners lead by example and give the Touris a break.

A new East Side Gallery? Not really news, but we have a soft spot for Berlin based artist Jim Avignon and his latest suggestion for a new concept East Side Gallery has got us and it seems half of Berlin, thinking. His idea to collaborate with city museums and contemporary artists to update the Berliner Mauer every year with new political art may not be fully formed, but it's kickstarted a debate.

Influencer or Polizei? Berlin #instacops are now the ones under suspicion after calls for a probe into how police officers use social media to post about their work and private life. Berliner Polizei's president Barbara Slowik is the one leading the charge suggesting some of these pin-up style selfies in uniform might conflict with the Bundespolizei's code of conduct. There's even a rumour that some officers have been given the ultimatum: gain followers or fight crime.

Public transport price hikes? Believe it or not, after all the talk of cheaper transport for Berliners, a transport association has actually called for a price hike. The VBB (transport association for Berlin and Brandenburg) wants a price increase of 4.7 percent starting in January 2020, largely affecting one-way and daily tickets - yes, those single trip tickets that already cost €2.80. The call seems aimed at Bradenburgers for now, but we'll be keeping our eye on this one!

Berlin Zoo's newest offspring are here! Panda lady Meng Meng delivered two very rosy and quite frankly otherwordly-looking babies in Berlin Zoo, which makes it the first German zoo to successfuly breed pandas. Panda babies only weigh between 80 and 200 grams at the time of their birth, which explains why Meng Meng's little ones are so...well, little. Interestingly, panda's can naturally only care for one baby bear, thus the Charité is providing an incubator to help Meng Meng master her new mother role.

AfD gain more ground It's official, Berlin is a little island surrounded by a sea of AfD supporters, at least that's what the electorate in Brandenburg has decided to let us know. The results of the state elections had the far-right party gaining 23.5 percent. The new following seems to have come from defected SPD, Die Linke and CDU supporters. The SPD, while ensuring their governing majority, still dropped to 26.2 percent of the vote. At least in the 2016 Berlin election, the AfD didn't get more than 14.2 percent of the votes.