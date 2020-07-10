FLAT RENTAL SPECIALIST: EXBERLINER FLAT RENTALS

Exberliner (Iomauna Media GbmH) is looking for a part-time/ Freelance (15 hours/week) manager of our accommodation agency EXBERLINER Flatrentals in our friendly office near Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz, Berlin-Mitte.

The company

Exberliner Magazine was founded by three journalists in 2002. The English-language city magazine has grown into a family of print and digital publications including Exberliner.com, Exberliner Newsletters, Exberliner City Guides and our social media channels. Exberliner stands for independent journalism and the free-thinking spirit of the city, with deep connections within the diverse international and cultural scenes of the German capital.

The accommodation agency

The accommodation agency EXBERLINER Flatrentals was founded one year after the EXBERLINER Magazine came into life. It finds rooms and flats for internationals in Berlin, a service provided in English or German.

The position

- offering flats and rooms to English-speaking customers in Berlin

- dealing with lessors who offer their flats/rooms

- managing the database/website of EXBERLINER Flat rentals

- writing invoices, doing bookings

- 15 hours a week

- exciting earning potential

- ideal start date: Immediately

The ideal candidate

- excellent spoken and written German and English

- experienced in customer service

- reliable, friendly and organized

- proficient computer knowledge

- good knowledge about districts of Berlin

- some knowledge about tenancy rights/ tenancy contracts/ subletting

Please send your application to office@exberliner.com. We're looking forward to hearing from you!