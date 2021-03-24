The opening: Journalism traineeship

Exberliner magazine (published by Iomauna Media GbmH) is looking for a trainee!

Want to be a journalist? Want to learn how to write compelling stories, better background pieces and sensitive portraits? Conduct critical interviews and create online articles that get lots of clicks? Then a traineeship at Exberliner is perfect for you!

Exberliner, Berlin’s biggest English-language city magazine since 2002, is looking for a volunteer for the next two years. We stand for first-class journalism and texts that bring our readers closer to the city and its people – even those who have lived here forever. We are also expanding our online editorial team, so you will have the chance to be part of it from the very beginning and contribute your ideas and concepts. Sound exciting? Then apply now! You’ll start as soon as possible.

You will join our small team at our Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz office and be part of the whole production process – on and offline. We’ll teach you how to gather facts and sources, conduct interviews and prepare articles, write quick online news and social media posts. And of course: how to become a good reporter.

What you should bring: some journalistic experience, native-level English and fluent German. Of course you'll also be paid for your work (40 hours a week): €1000 euros gross in the first year and €1200 in the second.

Applications should be sent to rachel_m@exberliner.com

The company

Exberliner was founded by three journalists in 2002. It’s Germany’s largest English-language magazine. The Berlin-based independent monthly has grown into a family of print and digital publications including Exberliner.com, Exberliner Newsletters, Exberliner City Guides and our social media channels. The Exberliner brand stands for independent journalism and the free-thinking spirit of the city, with deep connections within the diverse international and cultural scenes of the German capital.