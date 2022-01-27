Junior Assistant Editor wanted

We are seeking a Junior Assistant Editor for a short-term project from the first week of February to the end of March (approx. 9 weeks). In this role, you will help develop Exberliner’s new Short Escapes travel guide by visiting locations, researching and writing articles, editing, proofreading and assisting the Travel Editor in every step of the production process. A strong interest in travel in Brandenburg is a huge plus!

Requirements:

Excellent communication and organisational skills

Prior writing experience

Prior translation experience (German to English)

Ability to work independently

Available at least 25 hours/week in February and 40 hours/week in March

Excellent command of English (native speaker or C2 level)

Decent command of German (level B1 or higher)

Good to have:

Journalism and/or travel writing experience

Photography skills

Please email your CV and cover letter to editor@exberliner.com