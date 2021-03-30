OUT NOW! Our 203rd issue!

This month, Exberliner dives into sex and love in Berlin. We speak with sex therapists helping old-timers get off, lonely singles tired of lockdown dating and Muslims using dating apps to meet their perfect match. With sex clubs closed, how are Berliners fulfilling their fetish fantasies? Who’s helping unemployed sex workers during the pandemic? And is OnlyFools really empowering women, or exploiting them?

LOCKDOWN LOVE – The art of dating during the pandemic

ORGASMS, VIBRATORS AND NURSING HOMES – Meet the sex therapist helping lonely old-timers get off

HALAL DATING – How Muslims have embraced apps to meet their perfect match

CRUISING BERLIN’S GAY HISTORY – A historian walks us through the East and West divide

FILLING THE HOLE – With sex clubs closed, some Berliners can’t fulfil their fetish fantasies

ONLYFOOLS – Is this revolutionary platform really empowering cash-strapped women?

SURVIVING ON THE STREETS - Why corona is pushing Berlin’s sex workers over the edge

POLITICAL NOTEBOOK – Can The Greens take down the CDU?

BEST OF BERLIN – Balcony inspo, local smut, cinema pics and kinkwear

BERLIN BITES – Three quick fixes for homesick Brits

BOOKS – Post-GDR fiction, essays and literary strolls

…And much, much more!