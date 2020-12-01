OUT NOW! Our DECEMBER issue!

Planning to celebrate Xmas away from the folks back home this year? EXB is bringing the family to you with 24 pages dedicated to the ties that bind. We hear the confessions of a serial sperm father, explore feminist mothering, WG parenthood and children’s quests to find long-lost parents – along with the dark secrets they encounter. We also delve into the upsetting reality of Nazi family love and pay tribute to the Berliners successfully mixing kin and biz. We have it all covered!

Also in this issue: exclusive interviews with upcoming Deutsche Theater boss Iris Laufenberg, techno pioneer Robert Henke, DHM’s Ulrike Kuschel on portrait photographer Fred Stein and director Milo Rau on his upcoming film, Jesus.

And don't miss out on our culture editors' tops and flops as they look back to the events that marked this strange Corona year with their 2020 picks, on- and off-line.

Finally, don't let Corona kill the holiday joy. We might lose some of the Berlin Weihnachten fun to Corona (No Glüwhein-boozing at the Christmas Market, no Nutcracker at the opera, no Christmas Porn at Lichtblick), but don't despair: the shops are still chock-full of Lebkuchen sweets, and restaurants gearing up to deliver great festive meals to your doorstep. We rounded up to the best ones, as well as 10 great Berlin gift ideas for the quintessential (extended) family.

Last but not least we set the (weird) seasonal mood with a cover illustration by Berlin comics star Aisha Franz.

Merry Christmas 2020!

NAZI FAMILY LOVE – Author Philippe Sands on his dive into the life of the von Wächters

FAMILY BUSINESSES – The locals making kinship work

RELATIVES REUNITED – Finding a long-lost parent isn’t always a happy ending

CONFESSIONS OF A SPERM DONOR – One man’s journey to connect with his newfound children

POLITICAL NOTEBOOK – Who will step up to save the planet?

BEST OF BERLIN – Christmas gifts for each member of the extended family

THE GAY BERLINER – Where are the daddies?

BOOKS – Linus Giese, new releases and fox fiction

BERLIN BITES – Christmas dinner at your door