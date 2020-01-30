OUT NOW! Our FEBRUARY issue!

It's officially film month, so we've prepared the ultimate guide to Berlin's cinephile hotspots, all you need to know about the booming German dubbing industry, an interview with Oscar-nominated Berlin filmmaker Karim Ainouz and what (and who) you need to know ahead of the 70th Berlinale. Also in this issue: Film critic Rüdiger Suchsland on the meaning of films and responsibility of TV in the fight against the far right, the Wedding street name controversy explained, the Gay Berliner reports from the darkroom and much, much more!

KARIM AINOUZ'S BERLIN – A chat with the city's hottest filmmaker

INSIDE THE DUBBING BOOTH – Why the industry is booming in Germany

CINEPHILE HOTSPOTS – Where to get your celluloid kicks

THE OTHER FILM SCHOOL – A visit to Neukölln's self-organised filmArche

MEET THE NEW BERLINALE – What to expect at the 70th Berlin Film Festival

FORUM'S NEW BRAIN – Cristina Nord on curating the daring festival section

Also in this issue...

VERBATIM: RÜDIGER SUCHSLAND – Fighting the right-wing threat to democratic culture

PHILHARMONIE GOES ELECTRO – Strom Festival previewed

INTERVIEW: BARRIE KOSKY – Why he brought Weimas last opera to the Komische Oper

POLITICAL NOTEBOOK – The Wedding street name controversy explained

BEST OF BERLIN – Jarring cuisine, grassroots delivery, crickets to go and one last dance

THE GAY BERLINER – News from the darkroom

…And much, much more!

