OUT NOW! Our 201st issue!

This month, we look at Berlin as a battleground for exiled politics. We meet the Polish women fighting against their country’s draconian abortion laws, hear how Berlin became the capital for queer Syrian refugees and spend time with the Germans fighting for Scottish independence.

JAPANESE DISCOMFORT OVER SEX-SLAVE BRONZE – How a statue ignited an international debate over wartime sex violence

POLAND’S PRO-CHOICE WARRIORS – How Berlin has become a central site of resistance to Poland’s draconian abortion laws

BERLIN, THE ARAB INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL – Learn about the artists, thinkers and activists searching for a collective voice.

GERMANS FOR SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE – How an encounter in a Berlin grocery store sparked a trial into the Assad regime’s war crimes

SYRIAN JUSTICE, MADE IN GERMANY – We hear from six converts who swapped faiths – and their lives.

HOME QUEER HOME – How Berlin became the European capital forqueer Syrian refugees

POLITICAL NOTEBOOK – Why don’t the CDU pay more attention to a far-right murder?

BEST OF BERLIN – New museums to discover post-lockdown

BERLIN BITES – Three new bakeries for premiumsourdough bread

BOOKS – A local debut, capitalist satire and Irish reads

…And much, much more!