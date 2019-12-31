OUT NOW! Our JANUARY issue!

Berliners are a guilty bunch – but how can we redeem ourselves? Can we offset our climate-damaging holiday flights? Find sustainable swaps for our everyday sins? We've got plenty of ideas and great causes for you to take your pick and become a better you for the new decade! Also in this issue: mum shaming has gone crazy, fitness becomes a moral business and Germany needs to face its colonial past in these (pre-) Humboldt Forum times. Our new column “Berlin Bazaar” launches, the month in film, stage, music and art – and sooo much more!

FLIGHT SHAME TAKES OFF – Can we offset our air miles?

REDEMPTIVE MOVES – Pick a cause and save your soul

GO GREEN FOR THE NEW DECADE – We try sustainable swaps for banking, surfing and more

FROM FATNESS TO FITNESS – How working out has become morally imperative

EXB CONFIDENTIALS – Berliners tell their secret shame

WORKING WITH THE GUILTY – Professionals share their experience

Also in this issue...

THE OTHER GENOCIDE – Why Germany struggles to face its colonial past

GUILTY MOMS – Mothers can't seem to get it right

BERLIN BAZAAR – We visit a Turkish exile's Kreuzberg record store

CTM GUIDE – The concerts to catch at this year's electronica showcase

LES MISERABLES' LADJ LY – The director on his raw depiction of the Paris banlieues

PERFORMANCE COLLECTIVES CELEBRATE – Rimini Protokoll turns 20, Gob Squad is 25

…And much, much more!

