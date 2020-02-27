OUT NOW! Our MARCH issue!

Who really owns Berlin? We talk to the investigative researcher unmasking the hidden profiteers and money launderers, meet up with Clärchens Ballhaus proprietor Yoram Roth and visit KitKat, Griessmuehle and some of the last alternative hous projects fighting for survival. In the middle of the rental revolution, we've also got everything you need to know about the Mietendeckel and ask whether Berliners have changed their mind about building on Tempelhofer Feld. Also in this issue: Schaubühne's FIND festival, Maerz Musik, the food scenes latest darlings and so much more!

WHO OWNS BERLIN? – A peek behind the facades of a shady market

FROZEN! THE RENTAL REVOLUTION – What does the Mietendeckel mean for you?

CLÄRCHENS' NEW BOSS – Yoram Roth reveals his plans

YOUR BUSINESS, OUR HOUSE – Lefty house project vs real estate speculation

GENTRIFICATION ON THE DANCEFLOOR – KitKat and Griessmuehle are fighting for survival

THE TEMPELHOF DILEMMA – Urban nature or affordable housing?

Also in this issue...

AN EGALITARIAN ESTATE – Forward-thinking Modernist architecture in Prenzlauer Berg

THE GREEN KNIGHT OF PUBLIC HOUSING – Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg commissioner Florian Schmidt's legacy

BEST OF BERLIN – Power tool empowerment, moo-free milk and a queer Wedding update

SCHAUBÜHNE'S FIND FESTIVAL – Four stand-out performances you shouldn't miss

MAERZ MUSIK – The 10-day celebration of contemporary music previewed

THE FOOD SCENE'S LATEST DARLINGS – We've tried ChungKing Noodles and Mama Shabz

…And much, much more!

