OUT NOW! Our 204th issue!

This month, Exberliner turns the spotlight on pets in the city. We speak to new puppy parents about the boom in dog adoption during lockdown. Take a stroll with us through the history of domestication, delve into the flashy world of four-legged Insta stars and hear our readers’ anonymous pet confessions. We also meet the animals who are more than just pets – they’re lifesavers. And speak to experts urging Berlin to cut pigeons some slack.

PUPPY PANDEMIC – The highs and lows of Berlin’s lockdown pet frenzy

DOMESTICATED BLISS – How wild animals became part of the family

BAD TREATS FOR GOOD BOYS – Razor blades and rat poison in Berlin’s parks

PET INFLUENCERS – Fame, fortune and freebies for savvy animal owners

PET CONFESSIONS – Not-so-cute animal tales from our readers

THE (NON) HUMAN TOUCH – How our four-legged friends can lend a helping hand

IN DEFENCE OF PIGEONS - The overlooked sob story of man’s forgotten pets

POLITICAL NOTEBOOK – Goodbye to the Mietendeckel

BEST OF BERLIN – Internet radio, raunchy sketches, homegrown wine and ethical groceries

BERLIN BITES – Pasta and ramen direct from your Insta feed

BOOKS – Pandemic poetry, German fiction and Anglo writers going Deutsch

