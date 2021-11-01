OUT NOW! Our 209th issue!

EXB goes retro with a full issue dedicated to vintage lovers! We review the best shops, from flea markets to chic boutiques. And we meet the Berliners who don't just collect vintage – they live it!

Embracing the pixels – Delve into the open-source worlds of Berlin’s retro indie gamers.

The oldtimer travels of Heidi Hetzer – Looking back at a Berlin icon’s round-the-world adventures.

Vintage shopping – the ultimate guide – Forty-five essential spots for eclectic, environmentally friendly fashion.

Political notebook – The steep cost of a ‘traffic light’ coalition.

Best of Berlin – Kinky mornings, a Lynchian café and Brexit survival snacks.

What’s on – Our culture editors bring you the latest in film, music, stage and art.

Books Forest fables, new releases and the problem with writing about writers.

Berlin bites – A slow-reveal Wedding tale and gluten-free goodies.

The Gay Berliner – A message to the haters: hands off the T in LGBT!

Short escapes – The cider retreat giving bad apples a good name.