OUT NOW! Our 208th issue!

Get a taste of Berlin with Exberliner’s latest food issue! From the taco takeover to booze-free wine, from (friendly) ghost kitchens to vegan exiles, we serve up the latest trends in the post-lockdown foodscape. Plus the 60 restaurants on our radar right now!

What we eat now – The hottest food trends and newest restaurants in Berlin’s post-lockdown foodscape

Whose curry is it anyway? – Who gets to cook what? EXB tackles cultural appropriation in food

Ghost chefs of Berlin – Meet the indie catering ventures giving ghost kitchens a good name

The buzz around not getting buzzed – We go beyond Schorle and grape juice to sample Berlin’s hottest drinks trend

Chefs wanted! – After lockdown, restaurants face a new crisis: where are all the staff?

From Dakar to Kreuzkölln - As Berlin finally catches on to African food, an influencer brings you her top tips

Back to the land – Spend a day in Brandenburg’s “far east” with the vegan farmers feeding Berliners

Political notebook – It doesn’t matter who won the elections

Best of Berlin – Boozy sketching, queer beer, mail-order perks and a food-finding app

What’s on – Our culture editors bring you the latest in food, film, music, stage and art

Books – Railway fiction, a moveable East and the latest from the Dussmann shelves

Short escapes – Graveyard hangs for the most haunted month of the year