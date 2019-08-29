OUT NOW! Our SEPTEMBER issue!

× Expand Exberliner Issue 185

Berlin is scooting towards the e-revolution – or is it? This month, EXB investigates how the Verkehrswende is coming along with e-cars, charging stations, public transport and, of course, the e-scooters. If you think the wheels of the future are non-motorised, come check out the local skating scene! Also in this issue: Interviews with Nicola Galliner on 25 years of Berlin's Jewish Film Festival and cult pop duo Stereo Total, what not to miss at the International Literature Festival, Berlin Art Week and much more!

THE BIG E-BUZZ – Has the sustainable revolution reached us yet?

E-SCOOTER INVASION – The rules, fun facts and a test drive

WHERE THE SKATERS MEET – From the Kulturforum to Warschauer Straße

“THERE'S NEVER BEEN AS MANY SKATERS” – A chat with veteran skater Lenny Burmeister

CALIFORNIA ÜBER ALLES – The story behind Berlin's famous fictional skating doco

PREVIEW: MINORITY REPORT – Literature Festival goes full-on diversity

NICOLA'S FEST – Director Nicola Galliner on her Jewish Film Festival's 25th anniversary

BERLIN ART WEEK – Our top tips

FILM FESTS GALORE – Down Under, Human Rights, Favourites and more

TORSTRASSEN FESTIVAL – A guide to the musical tresure hunt

SPICE GIRLS – From disappointing to revelatory Thai

TIME TO GO TO GERMAN SCHOOL – Jacinta Nandi on why it's not okay to order Orangensaft in English

