OUT NOW! Our SEPTEMBER issue!

The new normal is here: Climate activists are getting organised for the streets and party politics, ravers are back in the illegal underground, theatres are adapting to new restrictions and comedians tell Corona jokes. We speak to comics shooting star Aisha Franz and guide you through the month's many festivals and art events. Plus: An investigation into the series of Neukölln right-wing attacks, “Wir schaffen das” five years later and tips on how to dance, shop and get crafty for the planet and much, much more!

CLIMATE OFFENSIVE – Berlin’s klima activists are back

NAZIS IN NEUKÖLLN – Are police protecting them?

ILLEGAL RAVES – How techno is taking over local parks and woods

CORONA COMEDY – Can we laugh about the pandemic?

“SHIT LIFE STORIES” – Comics shooting star Aisha Franz

FESTIVAL FEVER – Our top tips for the month's film fests

Also in this issue...

“THERE IS NO GOING BACK” – HAU theatre boss Annemie Vanackere

ART RESCHEDULED – Gallery Weekend, Berlin Art Week, Biennale and more

BERLIN BITES – The year's winners and loosers on the restaurant scene

POLITICAL NOTEBOOK – “Wir schaffen das” five years later

THE GAY BERLINER – Lockdown fucks and what they meant

BEST OF BERLIN – Recycling, dancing and shopping for the planet

…And much, much more!

