OUT NOW! Our SEPTEMBER issue!

The new normal is here: Climate activists are getting organised for the streets and party politics, ravers are back in the illegal underground, theatres are adapting to new restrictions and comedians tell Corona jokes. We speak to comics shooting star Aisha Franz and guide you through the month's many festivals and art events. Plus: An investigation into the series of Neukölln right-wing attacks, “Wir schaffen das” five years later and tips on how to dance, shop and get crafty for the planet and much, much more!
CLIMATE OFFENSIVE – Berlin’s klima activists are back
NAZIS IN NEUKÖLLN – Are police protecting them?
ILLEGAL RAVES – How techno is taking over local parks and woods
CORONA COMEDY – Can we laugh about the pandemic?
“SHIT LIFE STORIES” – Comics shooting star Aisha Franz
FESTIVAL FEVER – Our top tips for the month's film fests
“THERE IS NO GOING BACK” – HAU theatre boss Annemie Vanackere
ART RESCHEDULED – Gallery Weekend, Berlin Art Week, Biennale and more
BERLIN BITES – The year's winners and loosers on the restaurant scene
POLITICAL NOTEBOOK – “Wir schaffen das” five years later
THE GAY BERLINER – Lockdown fucks and what they meant
BEST OF BERLIN – Recycling, dancing and shopping for the planet
