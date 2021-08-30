OUT NOW! Our 207th issue!

Auf Wiedersehen, Merkel! EXB bids farewell to our dear leader in a special collector’s issue packed with exclusive interviews and first-hand reports from the campaign trail. Complete with detailed primers and 11th-hour pitches, we’ve got you covered for the big day!

One mandate too many – Star political journalist Robin Alexander on the troubled last chapter of Merkel’s reign

Test your Merkel IQ – Think you really know the woman behind the button-up blazers? Try our quiz!

The 2021 election for dummies – Meet the major parties vying for the Bundestag this month

What to do with big real estate? – We hear from both sides on the referendum that is dividing Berlin

Back to dieBasis – A deep dive into the grassroots party that’s politicking the pandemic

Do real environmentalists vote Green? - EXB delves into the divisions in Germany’s climate movement

Berlin lit’s big comeback – The International Literature Festival’s must-see events and authors

Political notebook – What to expect in Berlin’s city elections

Best of Berlin – Conversational cards, swipe-to-like voting app, German cuisine and Korean cakes

What’s on – Our culture editors bring you the latest in film, music, stage and art

Books – Fresh fiction, forward-thinking poetry and an Indian translation powerhouse

The Gay Berliner – In defence of protest pups and demo daddies ahead of Berlin’s annual kink-fest

Berlin bites – The restaurants levelling up Korean, Sri Lankan and Chinese cuisine

Short escapes – As the nights draw in, head to Saxon Switzerland for cosy fall camping

