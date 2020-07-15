SALES ASSOCIATE: EXBERLINER MAGAZINE

The opening: Part-time Sales Associate

Exberliner (published by Iomauna Media GbmH) is looking for a part-time (20 hours/week) sales associate in our office near Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz, Berlin-Mitte.

The job

Working in a small team to develop sales with local advertisers

Developing new business for new and existing print formats

Maintaining existing client relationships

20 hours per week (with some flexibility) in our office in Berlin-Mitte

base pay + lucrative commission structure for sales generated

The ideal candidate

has experience in active sales!

is a good fit for our diverse, multi-national team

identifies with the Exberliner brand

is a great communicator in English and German (spoken and written)

is a reliable, well-organised worker

is a fast, flexible learner

is ready to start ASAP

We will only be accepting applications from ambitious, outgoing people with excellent German language skills. If everything goes well, this could grow into a full-time position.

The company

Exberliner Magazine was founded by three journalists in 2002. The English-language city magazine has grown into a family of print and digital publications including Exberliner.com, Exberliner Newsletters, Exberliner City Guides and our social media channels. Exberliner stands for independent journalism and the free-thinking spirit of the city, with deep connections within the diverse international and cultural scenes of the German capital.

Please send your application to office@exberliner.com

We're looking forward to hearing from you!