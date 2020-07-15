SALES ASSOCIATE: EXBERLINER MAGAZINE

The opening: Part-time Sales Associate
Exberliner (published by Iomauna Media GbmH) is looking for a part-time (20 hours/week) sales associate in our office near Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz, Berlin-Mitte.
The job
- Working in a small team to develop sales with local advertisers
- Developing new business for new and existing print formats
- Maintaining existing client relationships
- 20 hours per week (with some flexibility) in our office in Berlin-Mitte
- base pay + lucrative commission structure for sales generated
The ideal candidate
- has experience in active sales!
- is a good fit for our diverse, multi-national team
- identifies with the Exberliner brand
- is a great communicator in English and German (spoken and written)
- is a reliable, well-organised worker
- is a fast, flexible learner
- is ready to start ASAP
We will only be accepting applications from ambitious, outgoing people with excellent German language skills. If everything goes well, this could grow into a full-time position.
The company
Exberliner Magazine was founded by three journalists in 2002. The English-language city magazine has grown into a family of print and digital publications including Exberliner.com, Exberliner Newsletters, Exberliner City Guides and our social media channels. Exberliner stands for independent journalism and the free-thinking spirit of the city, with deep connections within the diverse international and cultural scenes of the German capital.
Please send your application to office@exberliner.com
We're looking forward to hearing from you!