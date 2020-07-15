SALES ASSOCIATE: EXBERLINER MAGAZINE

The opening: Part-time Sales Associate

Exberliner (published by Iomauna Media GbmH) is looking for a part-time (20 hours/week) sales associate in our office near Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz, Berlin-Mitte.

The job

  • Working in a small team to develop sales with local advertisers
  • Developing new business for new and existing print formats
  • Maintaining existing client relationships
  • 20 hours per week (with some flexibility) in our office in Berlin-Mitte
  • base pay + lucrative commission structure for sales generated

The ideal candidate

  • has experience in active sales!
  • is a good fit for our diverse, multi-national team
  • identifies with the Exberliner brand
  • is a great communicator in English and German (spoken and written)
  • is a reliable, well-organised worker
  • is a fast, flexible learner
  • is ready to start ASAP

We will only be accepting applications from ambitious, outgoing people with excellent German language skills. If everything goes well, this could grow into a full-time position.

The company

Exberliner Magazine was founded by three journalists in 2002. The English-language city magazine has grown into a family of print and digital publications including Exberliner.com, Exberliner Newsletters, Exberliner City Guides and our social media channels. Exberliner stands for independent journalism and the free-thinking spirit of the city, with deep connections within the diverse international and cultural scenes of the German capital.

Please send your application to office@exberliner.com

We're looking forward to hearing from you!

