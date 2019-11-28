5 great Christmas markets you should know

Glühwein’s in the air! Time to head to the Weihnachtsmarkt for a hot drink, artisanal gingerbread and some designer shopping. Here are five favourites.

× Expand Photo by Sabina Putzer.

1. Wedding gets merry! Wintermarkt in Wedding

On the second and third Ad­vent Sunday, the only big Christmas market in Wedding brings you joy in front of the Schinkel Church with 80 booths and over 130 exhibitors.

Wintermarkt in Wedding | Dec 8, 15, Sun 13:00-21:00, Leopoldplatz, Wedding, U-Bhf Leopoldplatz

× Expand Holy Shit Shopping Photo by Axel Kranz.

2. DIY design! Holy Shit Shopping

Shop for great one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones at Berlin’s largest pop-up design empo­rium! Holy Shit Shopping Christmas market has made it their speciality to stray from generic, mass-produced temptations, focusing instead on the creativity of over 300 international designers and artisans who call Berlin home. On the second Advent weekend, the 6500sqm of Arena Berlin transforms into an alternative hub, combining Christmas cosiness with small-scale design, art and food. Enjoy the beats from the DJ while heating yourself on Glühwein or the soul-warming offerings from the seasonal street food stalls. This is guilt-free shopping and wellness in one – a great way to escape the holiday stress while supporting your lo­cal arts community!

Holy Shit Shopping | Dec 7-8, Sat 12:00-20:00, Sun 12:00-20:00, Arena Berlin, Eichenstr. 4, Kreuzberg, U-Bhf Schlesisches Tor, entrance €5

× Expand Photo by Stefan Reinberger.

3. Fancy arts and crafts! Zeughausmesse

In the impressive Zeughaus courtyard more than hundred artists present and sell stylish hats, outlandish ceramics and exceptional jewellery, sparkling glass objects and much more. It’s a wonderful place to find great presents.

Zeughausmesse | Dec 5-8, Thu 15:00-18:00, Fri 10:00-18:00, Sat 10:00-21:00, Sun 10:00-18:00, Deutsches Historisches Museum, Zeughausmesse, Unter den Linden 2, Mitte, S-Bhf Hackescher Markt

× Expand Photo courtesy of Domäne Dahlem.

4. Advent market on a city farm! Domäne Dahlem

Every Advent weekend, urban farm Domäne Dahlem hosts a market with 50+ stalls selling everything from jewelry to textiles to wooden toys – all handmade by lo­cal artisans. The Müggelberger Horn Quartet and Hauptstadtmusikanten Brass Quartet provide live music, while fragrant treats on the market as well as Advent specials at the Landgasthaus­restaurant invite you for a culinary exploration of traditional German foods such as juicy duck thigh, Allgäuer Kasnudl and Spinatnudl. On the second and third Advent, you can even buy your locally-sourced bio Christmas trees here! After exploring the wintry fields and meadows of the Domäne Dahlem by horse-drawn carriage or the Domain Express, warm up at the Pyrofessor Logo Lard fire show.

Domäne Dahlem | Nov 31, Dec 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 24, 25, 11:00-19:00, Domäne Dahlem – Landgut und Museum, Königin-Luise-Str. 49, Steglitz, U-Bhf Dahlem Dorf

× Expand Photo by Joachim Loch.

5. A very Nordic Christmas! Lucia Weih­nachtsmarkt

This market sits snug in the middle of the Kulturbrauerei. Over 80 different stalls create warmth in the cobbled yard, serving all the Wurst und Glühwein, white and Icelandic mulled wine and Swedish Glögg you could wish for.

Lucia Weih­nachtsmarkt | Nov 25-Dec 22, Mon-Fri 15:00-22:00, Sat-Sun 13:00-22:00, Kulturbrauerei, Schönhauser Allee 36, Prenzlauer Berg, U-Bhf Eberswalder Str.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Cookie Jar by Regina.

6. Craic-ing fun! Irish Christmas Market

Get into the Christmas spirit, by Irish-ing up your December! For the second year running, Berlin’s Irish Christmas Market will take place in Finnegan’s Pub and Restaurant in Steglitz. We promise a festive atmosphere with products from the finest Berlin-based Irish artists, crafters, producers and sellers available for purchase. To banish any winter blues, we have Irish coffees and fresh Irish stews to warm the cockles of the coldest hearts. Come to the Christmas Market with the most craic!

Irish Christmas Market | Dec 1, 13:00-18:00, Finnegan’s Pub, Bergstr. 8, Steglitz, U-Bhf Schloßstr.