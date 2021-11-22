Berlin Global at the Humboldt Forum: Berlin in an interconnected world

× Expand The exhibition Berlin Global at Humboldt Forum provides a contemporary take on the city's history. Photo: © Kulturprojekte Berlin Stadtmuseum Berlin Photo: Oana Popa Costea

Over 4,000 square metres of space, BERLIN GLOBAL explore the complex web of relationships between Berlin and the world. The exhibition poses questions such as how did and does Berlin affect the world? How has the world influenced Berlin? And how do we wish to shape the world together? Seven main rooms with engrossing exhibits focus on the following topics: Revolution, Free Space, Boundaries, Entertainment, War, Fashion and Interconnection. Immersive installations and atmospheric presentations lead visitors through theme-based rooms that reflect the many sides of Berlin. Proceeding from current questions, developments and challenges, the Berlin Exhibition examines selected topics to show the city as part of what has long been an interconnected world.

Berlin has been closely interconnected with the world for centuries. The city, its people and the events it launched have changed the world. Conversely, global events – both past and present – have affected the city. What is Berlin contributing to the world? How are people connected with places and events around the globe? The exhibition does not provide a classical account of the city’s history but rather a contemporary take. Its theme-based rooms focus on selected aspects, the combination of which is uniquely characteristic of Berlin.

× Expand The exhibition poses questions such as how did and does Berlin affect the world? How has the world influenced Berlin? And how do we wish to shape the world together? © Kulturprojekte Berlin und Stadtmuseum Berlin, Photo: Oana Popa-Costea

Visitors to the BERLIN GLOBAL exhibition will quickly note that its history of Berlin’s many interconnections with the world is told from multiple perspectives and by diverse means. The curatorial team for the BERLIN GLOBAL exhibition sought advice from active members of civil society, invited artists to contribute works, and approached groups and individuals to involve them in aspects of design and implementation.

BERLIN GLOBAL is located on the first floor above ground of the Humboldt Forum. The Humboldt Forum is taking shape in the historical heart of Berlin as a unique place of inquiry and encounters. A place with a significant past. A place for the arts and sciences, for exchange, diversity and a multiplicity of voices. A place where differences come together. The outstanding collections that have been assembled under one roof and the varied programme of exhibitions, events and educational and digital offerings inspire visitors to gain new insights into the world of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

One house, four partners – the Stiftung Preußischer Kulturbesitz with the Ethnologisches Museum and the Museum für Asiatische Kunst der Staatlichen Museen zu Berlin, the Stadtmuseum Berlin together with Kulturprojekte Berlin, the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin and the Stiftung Humboldt Forum im Berliner Schloss are working together on developing this pioneering model.

Address

Humboldt Forum, Schloßplatz, 10178 Berlin

Admission

Tickets online, €7 / €0

Opening hours

Sun-Mon & Wed-Thu: 10.00-20.00

Fri-Sat: 10.00-22.00

Tue closed

humboldtforum.org

#humboldtforum