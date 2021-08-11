× Expand The Berlin Vaccination Nights on August 11th and 13th offer free walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations with a festival-worthy lineup!

Didn’t get an appointment yet? Have you been busy during the daytime?

This is the chance to easily get your Biontech/Pfizer shot at the vaccination centre at Arena Berlin.

You can simply drop in without an appointment or even an identity card but feel free to book your slot here.

On top of that, some of Berlin’s finest DJs will play for you! Grab a (non-alcoholic) drink at the bar and watch sets from Tama Sumo, Sammy Dee, Gloria Viagra and many more. All of the participating artists have been working in Berlin’s vaccination centres since the beginning of the pandemic and return to their actual jobs during these nights.

You will also be given an appointment for the second jab after checking in at Arena. All vaccination procedures will be done by medical professionals and of course you’ll be able to receive the digital vaccination passport / Covpass.

Doors are open from 7.45pm and will not close before midnight.