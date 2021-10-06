Bröhan Total! A special exhibition

× Expand To mark 100 years since the birth of museum founder Karl H. Bröhan, the large-scale anniversary show 'Bröhan Total!' presents collection highlights as well as never-before-seen treasures. Photo: Bröhan-Museum

In 2021, museum founder Karl H. Bröhan would have turned 100 years old. The big birthday provides an occasion for a large-scale anniversary exhibition: the collection will be presented in unusual new ways covering the entire exhibition space of the Bröhan-Museum.⁠ Display cases with collection highlights as well as some rarely-seen treasures alternate with period rooms of French Art Nouveau, the reform-minded designs of German Art Nouveau, Art Deco and the functionalist design of the 1920s.

Paintings from the Berlin Secession as well as unusual collection blocks – animal figurines, for instance – are also presented. Furthermore, selected acquisitions from recent years show the development of the collection. Paintings, graphic art, furniture, porcelain as well as metal and glass art will all be on display. To mark the occasion, the Bröhan-Museum was also able to acquire a large-format painting by Franz Skarbina through a private donation, which will also be on display.

× Expand Walter Leistikow, Märkischer Waldsee mit zwei Birken, um 1895, Bröhan-Museum

In addition, in June 2021 the museum received an extensive donation from a private collection – a collector from Berlin-Schöneberg donated over 100 colourful glasses by the Munich designer Jean Beck (1862-1938) to the museum which had once inspired him to start collecting. The glasses are now presented for the first time. The phenomenon of “satellite collections” – collections directly inspired by the Bröhan-Museum – is also explored in the exhibition through the example of two other collections.

For the first time in the history of the Bröhan-Museum, there is also a contemporary art intervention with works from the collection: internationally renowned performance artist Nezaket Ekici takes a new look at the museum's works during the exhibition – engaging with the Bröhan-Museum's porcelain collection, she realises a performance installation at the museum.

Bröhan Total! October 6, 2021 – January 16, 2022

Bröhan-Museum, Schlossstr. 1a, 14059 Berlin, www.broehan-museum.de

Tuesday to Sunday 10-18 and on public holidays (closed December 24 + 31) Admission: €8 / reduced €5

Performance Nezaket Ekici. November 6, 2021, 16-21.