"C/O Berlin Open House - hosted by Airbnb": Airbnb and C/O Berlin set an example for Berlin's cultural scene

Airbnb, an online-marketplace where Hosts can offer unique stays and experiences for travellers around the world, and the exhibition centre C/O Berlin have joined forces for a special event: "C/O Berlin Open House - hosted by Airbnb" is the result of this cooperation. On 2nd December, the rooms in the Amerika Haus will open with free admission for all Berliners and tourists to rediscover Berlin’s art and culture.

× Expand Together with Airbnb, the exhibition centre C/O Berlin is hosting the event "C/O Berlin Open House - hosted by Airbnb". Photo: David von Becker

"C/O Berlin Open House - hosted by Airbnb": A trip into the world of inspirational photography

This is what it's all about: creating an opportunity and a place to rediscover Berlin's local, multi-faceted cultural scene. As Germany's capital, Berlin has all kinds of art and cultural offerings that have suffered from a lack of visitors in recent months due to the pandemic.

The first "C/O Berlin Open House - hosted by Airbnb" in Charlottenburg opens its doors on 2nd December from 11am to 10pm and invites you to experience the current exhibitions of photographers Lee Friedlander and Peter Miller with free admission. You don't need to register, just drop by and be inspired by the works.

× Expand Lee Friedlander’s exhibition is on view until 3rd December. Photo: David von Becker

While Friedlander's Retrospective is dedicated to the US American's work spanning six decades, Miller's Dear Photography exhibition shows the central works from the last 15 years of his creative work – he experiments with analogue photographic techniques with playful ease and invites us to rediscover photography through his works.

In the cinema room of the private exhibition center, the US American photographer Joel Meyerowitz will give an exclusive guest lecture on his photographs. Meyerowitz's impressive work shows the "unexpected, often extraordinary and inspiring moments" of everyday life while travelling, according to the photographer.

Free 30-minute guided tours of both exhibitions will be offered on the hour from 4pm to 9pm. Please note: The 2G rule applies to visiting the exhibitions as well as the lecture. The exhibition rooms and the cinema hall are accessible to a limited number of guests at the same time. There may be waiting times. On-site registration will take place via the Luca or Corona-Warn app. The number of participants for the guided tours is limited. More information about the meeting point for the guided tours here.

A diverse and authentic offer: experiences on Airbnb

× Expand Exhibition "Beautiful Disruption" by Nadine Ijewere at C/O Berlin. Photo: David von Becker

On Airbnb, Hosts can not only offer unique stays. You can also find exciting and interesting Experiences in the areas of art and culture, food and drink, entertainment, wellness and more, offered by dedicated Hosts all over the world.

One highlight is an Experience on Airbnb, specially designed by C/O Berlin, which interested parties can now book. Host Uli provides insights behind the scenes of C/O Berlin and its history, shows highlights and tells background stories and fun facts about individual works. If you want to be there, you can book the experience directly on Airbnb.