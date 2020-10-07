Debunqed: Your one-stop online software vendor

Shopping online can be a pain, and buying for software is no better. With a vast number of products and services available, it becomes tough to decide which product will help you and your business (however small or large) to grow.

Finding out what you need is also not easy. We often get stuck in our way of doing things and forget to look outside our tunnel vision for better, more efficient and productive ways of achieving the same goal. That is why it is good to discuss your software needs before delving into a purchase. From years of experience and interactions with numerous companies – both large and small – apart from the expected price sensitivity, many are not sure of what it is they need in the first place!

Our objective at Debunqed is, therefore, to provide companies – from start-ups to established ventures looking to grow – with the online tools they NEED rather than what the market dictates.

We do this while providing discounts on bulk purchases (including hardware) with reachable (phone, email, chat) pre- and post-sales support. Our technical advisory services are probably the most value you would get from us. Such support helps make better decisions that not only affect how you work but also facilitates growth and protect your revenues.

So, for peace of mind software shopping, it always pays (the first consultation naturally is free) to do some major needs analysis before parting with your euros. We provide most of the online tools you need to get up and running from hosted email, cloud storage, to sales, helpdesk, goals-setting and cybersecurity solutions.

Our selected brands include Microsoft, Google, Freshworks, Acunetix and more. We offer reduced pricing on each of the mentioned brands to facilitate room for added services and to give you some “extra spend” for other expenditure your business needs to grow and be successful.