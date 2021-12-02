A fabulous Berlin Christmas

Glühwein’s in the air! Time to enjoy a hot drink, artisanal ginger bread and designer shopping, or a journey back in time to pre-war Berlin. Here are five great winter escapes!

× Expand Soak up Berlin's history with TimeRide. Photo: TimeRide/Urban

1. Immerse yourself in Berlin’s history with virtual reality. Time travel vouchers from TimeRide

Experience divided Berlin of the 1980’s - supported by modern VR technology and a breathtaking 360 degree panoramic view. In three lovingly designed experience rooms, 1980’s vibes are being awakened. Your visit starts with a literal look through the wall - into the life of the people at that time. You will then meet three fictional characters whose lives are closely interwoven with the divided capital. Choose which of the characters will guide you on your journey through time. The highlight of the tour: You take a seat in a bus from the 1980’s and put your VR glasses on. Passing Checkpoint Charlie you are driving along Friedrichstraße to the Palast der Republik. Time travel vouchers are the perfect gift idea for your loved ones at Christmas. And they can be redeemed at any TimeRide - even in Cologne, Dresden, Frankfurt and Munich. Embark on the journey of a lifetime!

Zimmerstraße 91, Mitte. | www.timeride.de/gutscheine

2. Christmas in the zoo! The luminous highlight at Tierpark Berlin.

The Tierpark Berlin lights up for the second time after a successful premiere in 2019! Countless visitors were left enchanted with the unique spirit of the illuminated Tierpark in 2019. This year, Europe’s largest zoo is ready to once again shine with Christmas splendour. At dusk, the zoo transforms into an illuminated winter wonderland, inviting visitors to embark on a pre-Christmas voyage of discovery through the colourfully lit park. Highlights include the magical cathedral, where guests can surround themselves with lights, and the enormous “Field of Lights”.

A festival of lights for the whole family: the artistically illuminated Schloss Friedrichsfelde nestles picturesquely between glittering treetops and a sparkling sea of lights. The glowing “animals” are not to be missed either.

17 Nov - 9 Jan 17-22, closed 22, 23, 29 Nov, 24, 31 Dec, Tierpark Berlin, Am Tierpark 125, Lichtenberg, S-Bhf Friedrichsfelde Ost

× Expand Christmas Garden Berlin. Photo: Michael Clemens

3. As twilight falls, the magic begins Christmas Garden Berlin

Berlin’s famous Botanical Garden’s festive lights are finally illuminated, marking the most beautiful time of the year. Now in its fifth year, the wintry walk takes a new magical route through differ- ent worlds of lights that continue to astound even those returning each year. The Christmas Garden Berlin invites you to enjoy the anticipation of Christmas in peace and quiet. Discover the wintery oasis with your family, friends and colleagues in an atmospheric and romantic setting. Enjoy the Christmas season and round off your visit with hot mulled wine and seasonal delicacies. Allow yourself to be swept away by the glittering illuminations that transport you into the enchanting world of Christmas.

A visit to the Christmas Garden Berlin is an experience that offers everything for adults and children, making for a truly special Christmas outing.

19 Nov - 9 Jan 16:30-22, closed 22, 23, 29 Nov, 24, 31 Dec, Botanic Garden Berlin, Königin-Luise-Straße 6-8, Dahlem, S+U-Bhf Steglitz

4. Wedding gets merry! Wintermarkt in Wedding

On the second and third Advent Sunday, the only big Christmas market in Wedding brings you joy in front of the Schinkel Church with 80 booths and over 130 exhibitors.

5, 12, 19 Dec 12 - 20, Leopoldplatz, Wedding, U-Bhf Leopoldplatz | www.wedding-market.de

× Expand Lucia Weihnachtsmarkt. Photo: Joachim Loch

5. A very Nordic Christmas. Lucia Weihnachtsmarkt

This market sits snug in the middle of the Kulturbrauerei. Over 80 different stalls create warmth in the cobbled yard, serving all the Wurst und Glühwein, white and Icelandic mulled wine and Swedish Glögg you could wish for.

Nov 22-Dec 22, Mon-Fri 15-22, Sat-Sun 13-22, Kulturbrauerei, Schönhauser Al- lee 36, Prenzlauer Berg, U-Bhf Eberswalder Str. | www.lucia-weihnachtsmarkt.de